WHILE HIKING WITH friends last summer, I met Javier Carmona, a journalism professor visiting from Chile. Carmona was researching museums in Washington and British Columbia. While at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, she came across Darius Kinsey’s logging and landscape photos from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The museum is home to the Kinsey archive, numbering thousands of images, including hundreds of original glass and nitrate negatives, prints and more. Intrigued, Carmona explored further and discovered that Kinsey and his wife, Tabitha, were equal partners in their successful photography enterprise. He was the photographer; she was the darkroom technician. Carmona related this to me as we made our way up the Church Mountain trail.

The Mainstory Why Ken Burns and Ralph Lauren buy Kinsey photos from the Whatcom Museum

I was aware of Darius Kinsey and his work. His photos are displayed widely (I came across one recently at the Filson store at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport). Carmona’s enthusiasm prompted me to dig deeper, and I was introduced to a treasure trove of historic photos documenting the Pacific Northwest — not just of loggers and logging camps, but also of landscapes from Mount Baker to Mount Rainier, down to California’s Yosemite Valley.

The Kinsey collection arrived at the Whatcom Museum via a circuitous journey from Tabitha to a Seattle freelance photographer to writer/photographer Dave Bohn and his colleague Rodolfo Petschek. Bohn and Petschek produced a two-volume book about the Kinseys that includes more than 200 of their photos, printed by Petschek from the original negatives.

Bohn and Petschek dedicated their book, “Kinsey Photographer,” to Tabitha. “It seems to us [Darius’] seeing was that of a genius photographer,” they wrote. “But the final quality of the negatives, from which others could see his work, was increasingly — and finally, totally — in your hands.”

Credit them, and their research, for acknowledging Tabitha’s contribution. I visited the Whatcom Museum recently, and its photo archivist, Jeff Jewell, graciously produced an original glass negative showing a fiddler seated near a shake cabin. I examined the 6-by-8-inch negative on a light table and held it in my hands. I was connecting to history and, more specifically, to Darius and Tabitha. It was a privilege and a thrill.