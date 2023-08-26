WHETHER THEY’RE CALLED the Flower Guild, the Floral Ministry or simply church flowers, houses of worship large and small celebrate beauty; mark the seasons; and honor loved ones, present and passed, with flowers. Floral arrangements enhance the worship experience, connecting the spiritual to the natural world.

Independent of organized religion, to minister means to care for or attend to. Gardeners know a thing or two about tending. Arranging flowers is an artistic and creative endeavor and, for those who participate in planning, sourcing and creating weekly arrangements for church, it can be a part of their spiritual journey, a gift to the congregation.

At St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in the Greenwood neighborhood, congregant Judy Bryant coordinates the Flower Guild Ministry, a group of three women who put together weekly floral arrangements. All helping hands are welcome, and no previous floral experience is necessary.

A floral church event Renowned British floral designer Shane Connolly will be in Seattle to discuss sustainable floral design on Sept. 29, at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral, 1245 10th Ave. E., Seattle. Event details and tickets at slowflowerssociety.com/events. More

Guild volunteers take turns sourcing and purchasing flowers, often adding greens from the church grounds to fill out their bouquets. “I think the presence of flowers is evidence of God’s amazing creation,” Bryant shares in an email. “My flower-arranging day starts with a prayer for God to guide my hands so that I may bring honor to the beauty He has created.” When the Saint Andrew’s Flower Guild has extra blooms, it makes small bouquets and delivers them to people in the community who need cheering.

Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral is a stately presence on Capitol Hill, overlooking downtown. The church community is active, both spiritually and on matters of social justice, and inclusive and welcoming.

Advertising

The cathedral is an impressive space calling for large displays, while smaller bouquets are a good fit in the chapel. As leader of the Flower Ministry at Saint Mark’s, Beatrix Roemheld-Hamm works with several teams of three or four volunteers who take turns creating floral displays.

Flower selection is determined by what’s available at local floral markets, along with homegrown garden donations. The Flower Ministry also looks for ways to align its creations with church services. For instance, earlier this summer, an event at Saint Mark’s around the topic of gun violence was accompanied by floral displays with glowing orange flowers, a color that’s come to signify the campaign for gun safety laws.

At other times, flowers reflect the church calendar, such as poinsettias at Christmas or palm fronds for Palm Sunday. And, while lilies are a traditional symbol of Easter, the joyous pinnacle of the liturgical year, Roemheld-Hamm says the heady blossoms can irritate allergies. “So, we concentrate on creating abundant spring displays with flowering branches and seasonal blooms,” she says.

Alice Rowe attends St. Luke’s Episcopal, a small but active community in Ballard that serves parishioners and members of the neighborhood on a daily basis, offering free meals and produce from the church garden in addition to regular services. I met Rowe, an enthusiastic home gardener, on a beautiful afternoon to talk about flowers, worship and serving the community in a quiet, behind-the-scenes role. Rowe views flowers as an offering, a way to create pleasing and welcoming displays for Sunday services.

“I look for ways to help,” Rowe says. “And one way to help is doing flowers. What can be more fun than that?” She likes to keep things simple. Guided by her love of color, Rowe picks whatever looks good in the garden, then places the cuts in a handsome vase.

Before I left, Rowe invited me to watch her gather a bouquet similar to what she might put together for St. Luke’s. The resulting bunch of purple hydrangeas, lavender phlox and an assortment of cheery white flowers looked like a celebration of summer and generosity.