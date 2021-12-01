Photographer: Susan G. Harris

Photo taken: Sept. 9, 2021, at Tank Lakes, Alpine Lakes Wilderness

Photographer’s description: “This was taken on a backpacking trip through the Alpine Lakes Wilderness area this summer with a Samsung Galaxy S20.”

Critique: “As we make the turn toward winter, I thought our readers might appreciate a look back to late summer, and a glimpse of this glassy, glacial gorgeousness. In addition to the magnificent stillness, there is also so much beautiful detail tucked among the crags. This is lovely, and a great reminder of the grandeur of the Pacific Northwest. I want to crop out that partial tree on the right, but that’s my only ‘complaint’ in this otherwise amazing picture. Thank you for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

