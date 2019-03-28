Danny Newcomb’s third record with the Sugarmakers, “Steal the World,” will be available at an all-ages in-store show Friday at Easy Street Records in West Seattle.

Danny Newcomb & the Sugarmakers’ third record has been released and they’ll be playing songs from “Steal the World” on Friday at Easy Street Records in West Seattle. The show will be all-ages, and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge.

Newcomb, former guitarist for the bands Shadow (with childhood friends Mike McCready and Rick and Chris Friel), Goodness and the Rockfords (McCready and the Friel brothers again, plus Goodness singer Carrie Akre), released the first Sugarmakers record (“Masterwish”) in 2015. He followed that with “All the Way” in 2017. The new record is more of the same well-written, guitar-heavy power pop.

The Sugarmakers played a record-release party March 16 at The Sunset Tavern in Ballard, with veteran powerhouse Seattle bands

Stereo Embers and Stag opening. Newcomb and his band played songs from all three records and closed with several friends on stage for a cover of Cheap Trick’s “Surrender.” Early in the set, Newcomb asked the crowd how the sound was. After someone replied, “too much guitar,” Newcomb fired back, “You may be at the wrong show.”

The new record is available on the band’s website and will be sold, along with other Sugarmakers merchandise, at the Easy Street show. Newcomb and the band will talk with fans and sign CDs after the show.