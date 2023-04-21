Editor’s note: This is an edited excerpt from an essay by David B. Williams in the book “The Boathouse: The Artist’s Studio of Dale Chihuly,” distributed by the University of Washington Press. Reprinted with permission from Chihuly Workshop, ©2023 Chihuly Studio. Contributors to the book are Williams, Chihuly, Leslie Jackson Chihuly and William Warmus. All rights reserved.

LIKE MOST WAREHOUSES from the outside, Dale Chihuly’s Seattle studio is a bland box that reveals little of the life and stories within. Further deceiving the viewer, the gray, corrugated metal structure, known as The Boathouse, sits directly below the traffic roar of Interstate 5, 180 feet above. Inside, however, the din fades away, and curiosities await.

An 85-foot-long table, made of a single, 4-inch-thick plank of Douglas fir. A wall of accordions. A clear plastic bathtub. A room of baskets: modern ones of glass inspired by and displayed with older Native American ones of woven cedar, grass and bark. Eclectic, artistic and unusual, all reflect the mind and manners of Chihuly.

In the back of The Boathouse, in the hotshop, Chihuly’s team of artisans brings his vision to fruition, spinning, blowing, pulling, twisting, rolling and flattening molten glass into a complex work of art. Relying on heat, air, chemistry and gravity, the glassblowers choreograph a dance of skill, confidence and technical agility. To watch them is to see not only the artistry of glass but also the artistry of creation.

For more than 30 years, Chihuly has occupied this unassuming building on the north shore of Lake Union. It has been his home; a showcase for his collections; a meeting place for artists, supporters and collaborators; and the origin point for his art.

On one level, The Boathouse is a simple story of an artist, his passions and his pursuits. But The Boathouse and its surroundings also reflect a larger story: that of the people who have inhabited the Lake Union landscape for thousands of years. It is a story that stretches from a handful of early Indigenous residents to small bands of people living in seasonal villages, to an incipient town of newcomers, to the industrialized development of a growing city, to a densely populated, modern urban landscape. It is a story of change, innovation and reinvention.

Advertising

BASED ON STONE implements they found near Redmond, archaeologists have determined that the area’s first people arrived around 12,500 years ago. They established their base along the shore of what is now Lake Sammamish in order to take advantage of the local rock, which they fashioned into projectile points, scrapers and knives.

Immediately after glacial retreat, the land lacked vegetation, having been scraped clean by the ice. With the climate warming and drying, though, the ecosystem developed into grasslands dotted with shrubs and trees. Then, around 7,000 years ago, the climate began to shift, and within 2,000 years, a forest of towering cedars, firs, hemlock and spruce, and a dense understory of shrubs and ferns — an environment that modern residents would recognize — dominated.

From a cultural point of view, western red cedar became far more widespread and abundant than previously. To people who lived around Lake Union, perhaps no possession made from cedar was more important than canoes. They would have been the sinew that knit together far-flung, shoreland communities of the Puget Lowland. For example, Suquamish people regularly canoed from the west side of Puget Sound into Lake Union, and past the site of The Boathouse to access Lake Washington. As Dennis Lewarch, tribal historic preservation officer for the Suquamish Tribe, told me, Lake Union was the in-between point of two worlds of Puget Sound: that of saltwater and fresh water: “It was a corridor of connections uniting people for thousands of years.”

Further information about the relationship between the Indigenous people and Lake Union can be gleaned from Lushootseed (the Native language of Puget Sound) place-names. Ethnographers interviewed numerous Native people in the early 1900s who referred to the lake as XáXu7cHoo, or “small lake,” and the landscape around The Boathouse as babWab, or “prairie.” Running through the prairie was a small creek known as waQééQab, or “doing like a frog,” perhaps a reference to the sound of the water, or to a spirit power that helped people sing during winter ceremonies. Although ethnographic accounts are far from complete, they at least provide clues to connections built by long-term residence.

This enduring relationship between people and place around XáXu7cHoo began to change in 1792, when British explorer George Vancouver sailed down an inland sea long known to the area’s Indigenous speakers as x̌ʷəlč — often written in English as whulge, meaning “a stretch of saltwater.” Vancouver named it Puget’s Sound, in honor of his lieutenant Peter Puget, who had explored its southern sections. Fifty-nine years later, on Nov. 13, 1851, the city we now call Seattle, after the Indigenous leader Si’ahl (Sealth), began when a small group of American settlers arrived by ship.

Advertising

Within two years, Thomas Mercer and David and Louisa Denny had filed claims on the south end of XáXu7cHoo, or what was known in Chinook — the local lingua franca of trade — as tenas chuck, or “little water.” The claims weren’t legal, however, because the settlers had no rights to the land; it wasn’t until Jan. 22, 1855, that the United States government acquired the land through a treaty with the Indigenous people.

Six months earlier, at a July 4 picnic hosted on his land, Mercer suggested naming tenas chuck Lake Union, because he hoped that someday it might link saltwater and fresh water. Two reasons might account for Mercer’s vision. As a hauler of goods for his fellow residents, he knew the challenges of navigating the glacially carved hills and valleys. He also was friendly with the Suquamish people who regularly canoed across the lake as they paddled from Puget Sound to Lake Washington.

Despite the aspirations of early Seattleites, no real work was done on building a canal system to unite saltwater and fresh water until the 1880s. In March 1883, David Denny and fellow Lake Union landholders formed the Lake Washington Improvement Company to cut a canal between the lakes, as well as from the smaller lake to Salmon Bay. The Wa Chong Company, run by two early Chinese residents, completed the canal in 1885. It was wide enough to allow logs to be floated from Lake Washington to Lake Union. The Wa Chong workers also cut a canal from Salmon Bay to Lake Union. The linkage between saltwater and fresh water was complete — though, as often happens in Seattle infrastructure projects, various groups would continue to debate the merits of the decision.

WITH CONTINUED GROWTH came continued expansion. One of the biggest schemes was led by Thomas Burke and Daniel Gilman, who in 1885 incorporated the Seattle, Lake Shore & Eastern Railroad Company, which ran from downtown along Elliott Bay and around Lake Union’s north end. Within three years, passengers were ponying up a nickel for a ride along the route now called the Burke-Gilman Trail. The train route led to developers platting new towns on the lake’s north shore, which they named Fremont, Edgewater, Brooklyn and Latona, the latter of which included the future site of The Boathouse at its southeast corner.

David Denny planned another new grand project, and one that would create the first physical structure at the location of The Boathouse. In July 1891, his company dedicated the first major bridge across Lake Union. Built to accommodate an electric street trolley, as well as wagons and pedestrians, it reached the northern shore directly adjacent to the site of The Boathouse. In 1901, a second, parallel Latona bridge was built, which was for the sole use of trolleys.

As industrialization and property ownership continued to expand around the lake, state legislators realized they had a unique way to exploit the situation. In 1907, they passed a bill authorizing the platting and selling of shoreland around Lake Union and Lake Washington. The goal was to raise $1 million to fund Seattle’s first world’s fair, the 1909 Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition on the University of Washington campus, a mile east of where The Boathouse is now.

Advertising

The effect of the bill was to force those with property on the shore to buy the rights to the water in front of their land, which led to a smaller Lake Union as owners converted their new water rights to new shoreland. One lakeshore owner, William Cowley, paid $729 for two-tenths of an acre of water rights, which became the land where The Boathouse now stands.

BEGINNING IN 1909, the county, state and federal governments worked together to excavate the Montlake and Fremont cuts and build what later became known as the Hiram M. Chittenden Locks. (During construction, James Stillwell, the contractor who was in charge of the Montlake Cut, kept seeing a young woman sculling across Lake Union. It was Lucy Pocock, the British women’s sculling champion and coach of the University of Washington women’s crew. Lucy was the sister of rowing shell builders George and Dick Pocock. Lucy married Stillwell in 1917). Perhaps the most famous lakeside development was the maiden flight in 1916 of William Boeing’s first plane. Boeing later moved his company to a site on the Duwamish River, but its origins are on Lake Union.

In 1917, Boeing hired George and Dick Pocock, two young British newcomers, to help build planes. They had reached Seattle in July 1912. The sons of the head boatbuilder at Eton College in England, the Pococks had been building shells in Vancouver, B.C., when the University of Washington rowing coach, Hiram Conibear, asked them to move south and build crew shells for him. Dick left Seattle in 1922, but George stayed and built racing shells for crews around the world until his death in 1976.

One of the main changes that George made was to replace the Spanish cedar he had learned to use from his father with the native western red cedar, the tree long used by Indigenous people for their canoes. George called cedar the “wood eternal” and often credited the signature Pacific Northwest tree for his boats’ successes.

The Pocock brothers established their shop on the Montlake Cut. The Pocock company was there until 1949, when it moved to the newly opened Conibear Shellhouse around the corner in Union Bay. Despite the incredible success of the Pocock boats and their connection to the University of Washington, including winning the gold medal at the 1936 Olympics, university authorities in 1960 decreed that Pocock had to leave campus because of a regulation prohibiting private enterprises from operating on school property. In 1963, George and his son Stan Pocock moved to the Lake Union site of what would become The Boathouse.

After more than two decades of success at the Lake Union facility, Stan sold The Boathouse in the mid-1980s. In 1989, Chihuly purchased the property and buildings, finally able to complete his long-running goal of having a studio hotshop that connected him to water and history.

Sponsored

ALTHOUGH CHIHULY EASILY could have razed the site and built a customized structure, he wanted to honor the connection that inspired the Pococks: water and the working landscape. “I am most at home near the water, and since working on a fishing boat to pay for tuition, I have retained a keen interest in the commercial nautical industry and history, which is rich in Seattle — especially on Lake Union. Watching boats and people pass by reminds me of where I come from, and it gives me something interesting to focus on when I am between projects or struggling to realize a new concept,” says Chihuly.

A combination of practical, aesthetic and sometimes chaotic, the Boathouse spaces allow for flexibility and adaptation. Perhaps no room showcases Chihuly’s vision better than The Evelyn Room, so called because of a wood sign Chihuly purchased from a thrift store in Tacoma. Dominated by the immense Douglas fir table, the room features several Chihuly “Chandeliers,” a shelf holding dozens of papier-mâché circus masks, glass “Cylinders” oriented to highlight outside light and an eight-oar shell built by the Pococks. On one day, the room plays host to visiting artists and dignitaries, a board retreat or staff lunch. On another, glassblowers lay out their works to see how they fit together. And on a third, it’s the site of a gingerbread-house-building party.

The Evelyn Room also mirrors Chihuly’s long-term relationship with water and glass. The only space that directly connects the room and the hotshop is a purpose-built corridor. Ensconced in the corridor’s “Persian Ceiling” overhead are more than 700 pieces of glass, seemingly floating in space.

In addition, because windows run the length of The Evelyn Room’s south side, Chihuly has created a sort of public space, not only allowing those within to see the direct connection to the water, freeway and boats outside, but also allowing those outside to glimpse within.

Like Chihuly, though, the building has never been static. “It’s been a constant conversation,” says Ryan Smith, who was the primary architect working on The Boathouse and other Chihuly projects from 1997 to 2003. He says that part of Chihuly’s genius is that he always goes further and further until he finds the edge. He wants a look, feel and touch that people haven’t seen before, whether it’s with his glass or with The Boathouse. Smith adds, “The building is truly an expression of Dale. All woven together, The Boathouse is the story of the place and his career.”