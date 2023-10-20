Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story dives into three Seattle homes boldly express personality and creativity through color.

SWITZERLAND OPTS FOR neutral and routinely ranks among the happiest countries in the world.

We buy a beige couch and slip into a slump.

“HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad,” reads the headline in The Washington Post. Well, we can think of maybe a couple other factors contributing to our American malaise, but still, there could be something to this study.

Researchers interviewed people who were renovating their homes and found that they were making décor decisions as if they themselves were under that HGTV microscope of aesthetic scrutiny. (“Resale. Resale! RESALE!”) The homeowners were putting others’ opinions — judgy potential buyers, judgy houseguests, basically an entire judgy public — above their own, resulting in a systemic blah monotony of inoffensive neutral design, and a painful communal crushing of anything resembling individual personality.

Sheesh. That does sound boring and sad.

Of course, lots of people purposefully choose neutral design palettes as a personal expression because they find them interesting and cheery. And calm and comforting, and streamlined and modern, with plenty of opportunities for smaller pops of color. Or not!

But this time of year, especially — when atmospheric odds favor skies of gray (and hopefully no pops of smoke-flavored orange) — bold bursts of personality and color feel like an electrifying switch to the Travel Channel.

We didn’t conduct our own official study, but we did talk to a handful of Seattle homeowners and design professionals who have discovered fun, expressive, gorgeous ways to break out of subdued sameness with robust color — and with Switzerland-level happy encouragement.

“Some people — even if they’re going to stay in the home — are very concerned with what trends are or what other people will think or what resale value will be even a long time down the road,” says Anne Maresh Bauer, a design consultant for Neil Kelly who planted a whimsical jungle of vibrant greens in a remodeled Central District kitchen and nook. “I truly think resale value can also be about personality and reflecting yourself. And if you’re excited about it, and the design is interesting and has integrity, it’ll likely sell with ease.”