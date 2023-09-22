Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story looks behind the scenes at SAM’s new Asian art conservation studio.

“THOSE WHO CANNOT feel the littleness of great things in themselves are apt to overlook the greatness of little things in others.”

That call to humility comes from Okakura Kakuzō in his 1906 “Book of Tea,” a short — and sometimes sweet, sometimes tart — treatise on art, tea and anti-Asian racism, including its absurd stereotypes. “Why not amuse yourselves at our expense?” he wrote archly. “Asia returns the compliment. There would be further food for merriment if you were to know all that we have imagined and written about you.”

Okakura is remembered as a brilliant Japanese scholar and art critic who served as an early intellectual bridge between Japan and the Euro-American world. (His “Book of Tea” is also one of the earliest English-language discussions of Zen and Taoism.) A major component of that bridge-building came in 1907, while he was curating Asian art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) and founded its Asian art conservation studio. It’s the oldest such studio anywhere outside Asia.

This year, Seattle Art Museum (SAM) became only the sixth U.S. institution to build its own Asian art conservation center, which is overseen by Tanya Uyeda — who, for 22 years before coming to Seattle, worked as a conservator at MFA Boston.

In this week’s magazine story about the SAM studio, Uyeda and others (including Alison Gilchrest at Yale University) talk about the importance of caring for East Asian art so it can be seen as art, not condescended to as some ethnographic curiosity. That effort can, in Gilchrest’s words, contribute to “greater cross-cultural understanding” while telling “a richer human story.”

That might sound naive to doom-filled or cynical ears, but it’s a direct descendant of Okakura’s vision. He lived through bloody times — including the Russo-Japanese War — and seemed to enjoy trading rhetorical barbs as much as anyone. (According to one story, he was accosted one day on the streets of Boston by someone who demanded: “What sort of -nese are you people? Are you Chinese, Japanese or Javanese?” Allegedly, Okakura responded: “We are Japanese gentleman. But what sort of -key are you? Are you a Yankee, or a donkey or a monkey?”)

But Okakura placed his long-term bets on robust, meaningful cultural exchange, hoping that could be a road to harmony, avoiding the worst of what he saw as a collision course between Asia and the Euro-American sphere.

We’re still working on that harmony, of course. It doesn’t come easy. As Okakura wrote: “Everyone has to build anew his sky of hope and peace.” But trying to learn a little something about each other’s histories — and art histories — is, he believed, a crucial part of that project.