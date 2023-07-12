CONSIDER ALL THE DIFFERENCES between Canada and Mexico, the bread on either side of the United States sandwich. There is much the two nations do not have in common — weather, to begin with, and the relative proportions of soccer fields to hockey rinks. But they do share one thing (besides universal health care): They both drink a lot of clam juice.

Clam juice is a polarizing ingredient, generally garnering a yuck or a yum but rarely in-between. It is made not from squeezing clams but from steaming them, essentially a bottled version of the broth at the bottom of your dish of mussels, and is a quick source of umami in soups and sauces, much like fish sauce. Found in many a historical recipe, often as clam broth, it’s a salty, briny, easy-to-find no-brainer of an ingredient, unless you happen to hate seafood. It is even one of the many offbeat ingredients thought to be a hangover remedy.

Canada consumes the majority of its clam juice in the form of the Bloody Caesar (or simply The Caesar), which is nothing more complicated than a Bloody Mary made with clam juice. While the combination existed before 1969, it was granted its ancient Roman-inspired moniker Bloody Caesar by a restaurateur named Walter Chell in Calgary, Alberta. Originally created for the opening of an Italian restaurant at the Calgary Inn, it was meant to invoke the maritime flavors of Italy’s spaghetti alle vongole (spaghetti with clams). It is now supposedly the most popular mixed drink in Canada, and since 2009 has been the northern nation’s national cocktail. According to The New York Times, Canada and its Bloody Caesars consume one-third of North America’s Clamato. In the United States, this drink goes by various names, like the Clam Digger or the Nautical Mary, but is nowhere near as popular here.

Now travel south, directly through the western United States (and don’t get stuck in Vegas). When you get to Mexico, you’ll be thirsty and, luckily for you, the Michelada is popular everywhere there. The Michelada — essentially a Bloody Mary with Mexican beer instead of vodka — does not necessarily include clam juice, and most recipes you find will list it as optional. Some recipes even skip the tomato juice altogether in favor of a simple combination of hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. But the most ubiquitous canned version of the Michelada (officially, the Budweiser Chelada with Clamato) produced by Miller Brewing does include clam juice, which to me suggests a certain ubiquity; Miller, after all, is not necessarily known for its daring flavors.

This drink’s origins are frustratingly murky; one story states that it was created in the 1960s by a member of a sports club named Michel Ésper, who ordered his beer with lime, salt and ice — in other words, a chelada, hence Michelada. Another claims that the eponymous Michel was a general in the Mexican Revolution named Don Augusto Michel, who, in 1910, ordered his beers with lime and hot sauce. It also could be a shortening of the phrase mi chela helada, meaning my cold beer.

Advertising

I personally find none of these origin stories satisfying, because they do not explain how clam and tomato juice became such a frequent addition to the drink. Even more frustratingly, the terms chelada and Michelada are often confused or swapped in practice although, strictly speaking, a chelada is a Mexican beer with lime juice and a salt rim, and a Michelada is that base drink with additional sauces and spices. But whatever it’s called, the clam/tomato version is among the most popular. In practice, clam-and-tomato cocktails are almost always made with Clamato, a brilliant portmanteau product first produced commercially in 1935 but currently mass-produced by the company that owns Keurig. Clamato claims on its website that it is essential to an authentic Michelada — it even is co-branded with Budweiser on the can — and advertising never lies.

Clamato Michelada

Makes 1

4 ounces Clamato (or a homemade version, half clam juice and half tomato juice)

½ teaspoon Worcestershire

1 teaspoon lime juice (or more to taste)

2 teaspoons hot sauce

Tajin, or a combination of chile powder and salt

1 12-ounce light Mexican beer (i.e. Corona or Tecate)

Lime wedge

1. Combine the Clamato, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice and hot sauce in a blender or cocktail shaker.

2. Cover the bottom of a small dish with Tajin powder (or your chile powder/salt combo). Run a lime around the rim of a tall highball glass (or be twee and use a Ball jar), and dip it in the powder, like you’re making a margarita.

3. Add ice to the glass, pour in the Clamato mix and top off with the beer, garnished with a lime wedge.

Bloody Caesar

Makes 1

Celery salt

2 ounces vodka

4 ounces Clamato

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce

½ teaspoon prepared horseradish (NOT creamy) or more, if you love horseradish

Black pepper

Lime wedge

Celery stalk or other attractive vegetables (to garnish)

1. Rim your glass with celery salt this time (see method above).

2. Stir or blend vodka, Clamato, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, horseradish and a dash of black pepper. Pour over ice, and garnish with lime and celery.