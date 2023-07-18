LIKE MANY GREAT CHEFS, Dan Mallahan is always in hot pursuit of the freshest, most of-the-moment ingredients he can find. For him, that means buying local. So keen is he on sourcing food from the surrounding community that he forages (with permission) herbs, edible flowers and overwintered produce in the neighborhood gardens and P-Patches of West Seattle on his way to work at Driftwood, the restaurant and bar overlooking Alki Beach that he created with his wife, Jackie Mallahan.

Jackie designed Driftwood’s serene seafoam blue and green interior, perhaps inspired by her childhood in Melbourne, Fla. The surfaces shimmer like sand or shine with the soft patina of beach glass, and the tap handles behind the bar are made of — what else? — driftwood.

Dan grew up in Washington, foraging in the woods near his Everett home, fishing in Birch Bay, and learning how to preserve fruits and vegetables in his grandmother’s Bellingham kitchen. He met Jackie when they both worked at Boulevard in San Francisco. They lived in Italy for a year, while Dan did a stint with Cristina Bowerman, Rome’s sole female Michelin-starred chef, and Jackie prowled the flea markets acquiring vintage objects for her interior design company, Delightful Designs Décor. They’d hoped to stay four years in Rome, but obtaining a work visa proved too problematic, and the pull of the Pacific Northwest prevailed as a place where they could one day open their dream restaurant.

Driftwood’s menu skews toward the seafood that Washington is justly famous for. Mallahan buys Neah Bay halibut from the Makah Nation, Blackmouth salmon from the Lummi Nation, Shigoku oysters and Manilla clams from Taylor Shellfish, rockfish from the Washington coast and Dungeness crab from Bellingham Bay. So stringent is he about using only Pacific NW ingredients that they don’t use citrus at Driftwood, not even to garnish cocktails. (Though wines and spirits are an exception to the rule. Many come from much farther afield than Washington and Oregon.)

A late-spring menu cited nine local farms that grow vegetables for the restaurant, but meat isn’t off the table. An impressive pork chop served with green garlic spaetzle, and the dry-aged bone-in rib-eye big enough to feed four, both come from Moses Lake. When there is lamb on the menu, however, it comes from much closer to home.

Shortly after Driftwood opened last January, Dan’s aunt, Kirstin Johnston, asked whether he’d be interested in one of the Jacob lambs she raises on a 3-acre homestead in Bremerton where she and her husband, Bob Johnston, have lived for more than 30 years. Bob, a marine biologist, was under contract with the Navy in San Diego when he met Kirstin, a German au pair, in 1991. She became a chemist, and eventually an apiarist and master gardener. Now that their three children are grown, she devotes her boundless energy to managing her backyard farm.

The property lies on a steep slope with a glimpse of Puget Sound. It includes a henhouse; a couple of fenced pastures; six beehives each housing 60,000-80,000 bees; and many meticulously maintained beds where countless vegetables, fruits, flowers and herbs thrive. The family menagerie started with an injured rooster Kirstin and the kids found in a nearby park. She had no clue how to care for a rooster, but when the park rangers said they couldn’t take care of it, she took it home and nursed it back to health. They named it Charlie.

She doesn’t name her animals anymore because the hens, geese and sheep she keeps now are all meant for food. She butchers them herself for family consumption. She also raises the sheep for wool and spins her own yarn. Learning is so much easier now, she says, thanks to YouTube.

Aunt Kirstin’s lamb didn’t go onto Driftwood’s menu right away. Her nephew dry-aged it for 31 days, then butchered it with a bone saw borrowed from Lady Jaye, a nearby restaurant and butcher shop. Different cuts from the subprimals appeared on the menu, but he saved one leg to experiment with making lamb prosciutto.

They cured the bone-in leg in salt, rosemary, crushed fennel seed and powdered mustard seed, the typical method used for curing prosciutto. One of his Driftwood colleagues, Nick Chiaro, who has had previous experience curing lamb, said moisture loss over the months of aging had been a recurring problem, since a lamb leg is so much smaller than a pig’s leg. They had the idea of encasing the leg in beeswax to avoid too much dehydration. “I was 100% winging it,” Mallahan says.

The leg was hung to age on Feb. 27 in the restaurant’s busy main walk-in, but the beeswax carapace got a bit battered, so they recoated the leg and moved it to the less-trafficked auxiliary walk-in. After four months, the moment of truth arrived in early June. They had hoped for something good enough to put on the menu. The result was even better than expected.

The thinly shaved slices of cured meat were fat-rimmed and supple. It tasted salty but also sweet and subtly lamby. The bright, tangy accompaniments served with it were just right: rhubarb mustard, Saskatoon berries pickled in blueberry vinegar, shaved raw purple asparagus and tiny brown-butter brioche buns.

That first leg yielded just 45 orders. If you missed out, there will be another chance. Aunt Kirstin has since sent over more lambs. Two legs are aging right now — this time coriander, thyme and chili flakes were added to the cure. They should be ready in time for Christmas.