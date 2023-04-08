Vintage Pacific NW: We’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite former magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food, fitness, gardening and more.

Originally published April 21, 2006

By Lawrence Kreisman, former NW Living writer

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. I don’t have an exact date, but I do know that 80 years ago, sometime in 1926, our house first became a home. It had a series of occupants and bravely faced the remodel initiatives and indignities of some of these well-meaning owners until we came along in 1981. Wayne and I have left our own mark on the house by creating a ground-floor primary suite, adding a top-floor bathroom, and expanding the kitchen and opening it up to a garden with salvaged leaded and stained-glass doors.

This house has been good to us. It has kept out winter rain and snow. It has withstood major and minor earthquakes — so far. Periodically, it has called out for reroofing, repair of dry rot, replacement of aging siding and a new coat of paint. But it has never let us down.

Remembering the birthdays and anniversaries of relatives and friends is a common and expected occurrence in our society. Remembering to honor and celebrate our home as it reaches a milestone is not so common.

With a population given to moving around frequently, upsizing or downsizing as their families expand and contract, the traditional role of the house has changed as a place where you were born, grew up and retired. When houses were passed on to children and grandchildren, they proudly cherished them and stewarded them until the property was given to the next generation. That hardly ever happens in our 21st century.

Next month offers a perfect opportunity to set aside time to wish your house a happy birthday — if you actually know the date of its completion — or simply a happy anniversary to thank it for its quiet, steady, reliable role in your well-being and the security it has afforded you and your family members for many years.

May is National Historic Preservation Month. That means that communities large and small take time to appreciate what they have preserved; take a serious look at those buildings, sites and objects in their midst that might be threatened and lost without taking action; and educate their peers to respect our built heritage, as it provides the important roots that trace our past and give each village, town and city its distinct characteristics.

One way to celebrate your house might be to research its genealogy, just as you would your own family. It can be done by reviewing building plans and permits, requesting photographs and records taken by the King County Assessor in the late 1930s, finding the names and occupations of its first and later owners by examining city directories, and even interviewing former owners as you discover their names and current contact information. You will be rewarded by discoveries that give new meaning to your house and its place in the neighborhood.

To celebrate the anniversary of our house, we share a photograph of it, along with other previously featured NW Living homes, to reflect over a century of residential construction and design innovation in the Pacific Northwest. They have stood the test of time and, through good stewardship, the foresight of public and private organizations, or the active support of community, continue to serve a role that is far greater than simple shelter.