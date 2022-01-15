Vintage Pacific NW: We’re revisiting some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite former magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food, fitness, gardening and more.

Originally published Nov. 23, 1997

By Kathy Casey, former Taste contributor

WHEN THE WEATHER turns nippy, nothing dispels a chill better than a steaming hot cup of coffee laced with a delicious liqueur. It warms your hands and heats up your psyche, as well.

Whether it’s a traditional Irish coffee to top off a scrumptious dinner, or my luscious adult Ultimate Triple Chocolate Mocha topped with White Chocolate Cream on a loungy Sunday, these brisk beverages are just what this time of year calls for.

For a quick pick-me-up when our Northwest skies are dripping gray, try a Hot Buttered Rummy Espresso. The batter for this Latte Land concoction is made with instant espresso powder and can be kept refrigerated for up to a week or frozen for up to a month. It’s my favorite thing to take to a party this time of year. Just keep a kettle of water on the back burner. Guests can dollop some of the batter in a mug, splash in some rum (I like Captain Morgan’s Spiced Rum best) and swirl in some hot water. Add a lemon twist, and voilà!

Bar Measurement Conversions ½ fluid ounce = 1 tablespoon

1 fluid ounce = 2 tablespoons

2 fluid ounces = ¼ cup More

It’s always a good time to enjoy spirited coffee drinks with friends. Try setting up an evening coffee-drink buffet — it’s an easy way to celebrate without a lot of preparation. For an office get-together, après-ski party or after-shopping social, choose three to four specialty coffee drinks. Designate one person as the drink preparer, or, if guests are making their own, it’s fun to type out coffee-recipe cards and put them in frames on your display table.

Advertising

Think about decorating your drinks. Crush peppermint candies over whipped cream on coffee drinks, or even drop in a candy stick for an innovative way to swizzle.

You can use chocolate or caramel syrup in a squeeze bottle to write a word, draw a cool design or do a squiggle on the top of coffee drinks crowned with steamed milk foam or whipped cream. Apply a dusting of cocoa powder or a sprinkle of shaved chocolate curls or nonpareils (tiny, colored candy balls) to add a simple, fun touch.

For a sparkling presentation, sprinkle edible glitter, which is available at most well-stocked cake-decorating shops, on whipped cream-poufed coffee.

If you’re serving brewed or French-press coffee for an elegant dinner party, pass a coffee accessory plate for guests to customize their coffee. Include small containers of goodies, such as whipped cream flavored with Grand Marnier or Bailey’s Irish Cream, shaved chocolate or chocolate cigarettes, demerara sugar or cracked cinnamon sticks to swizzle with. White Chocolate Cream would be a tempting addition.

With these ideas to get your creative juices going, I’m sure you’ll be perking up your winter gatherings.

The Ultimate Triple Chocolate Mocha

Makes 1 drink

2 tablespoons Dilettante Chocolate Ephemere Sauce (or substitute other high-quality chocolate sauce)

1 ounce Godiva chocolate liqueur

½ ounce brandy

6 ounces freshly brewed hot coffee

White Chocolate Cream (recipe follows)

Shaved dark chocolate or cocoa powder for sprinkling

Advertising

Place chocolate sauce, Godiva liqueur and brandy in a coffee glass or mug. Fill with coffee, and stir to dissolve the chocolate sauce. Top with a dollop of White Chocolate Cream, and sprinkle with shaved chocolate or cocoa powder.

White Chocolate Cream

Tops about 8 coffee drinks



3 ounces high-quality white chocolate, cut into small chunks

1 cup heavy cream

Melt chocolate in a bowl over a double boiler or on low in a microwave until just melted, then whisk in the cream. Chill mixture, then whip until soft peaks form. Be careful not to overwhip; the mixture breaks easily.

Hot Buttered Rummy Espresso

Makes 1 drink

3 tablespoons Hot Buttered Espresso Mixture (recipe follows)

1 ounce dark or spiced rum

5 ounces boiling water

Lemon peel twist

Cinnamon stick (optional)

Place Hot Buttered Espresso Mixture and rum in a coffee glass or mug. Stir in boiling water until batter is dissolved. Twist lemon rind, wipe around rim of mug, then float the twist on the drink. For the ultimate presentation, add a cinnamon swizzle stick. (Note: This is also delicious made with brandy instead of rum.)

Hot Buttered Espresso Mixture

Makes 1 quart (about 20 portions)



½ pound butter (2 sticks)

1½ cups light brown sugar

1¾ cups powdered sugar

1 pint good vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon real vanilla extract

1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

1½ teaspoons ground nutmeg

¼ cup instant espresso granules (such as Medaglia d’Oro brand)

Cream butter and sugars together in a mixing bowl. Mix in ice cream, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and espresso granules until thoroughly combined. Store refrigerated for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 1 month.

— All recipes copyright 1997 by Kathy Casey