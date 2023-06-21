Photographer: Peter Haley

Photo taken: May 24, in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “A retired news photographer, my only current camera is an iPhone. But I dug up an old Canon point-and-shoot that I haven’t used for years because it had a long lens, which was needed.”

Critique: “It was admittedly a little strange to see your name without ‘The News Tribune’ immediately following, but it also helps explain why, when I saw this photo, I thought, ‘This is absolutely something we’d run.’ It has a journalistic quality to it, telling us the story of a pleasant spring evening on the water in Seattle. The open bridge appears to be engaged in an act of sun worship, which is probably my favorite part of the image. But foreground-to-background, this is all beautiful. Thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

