



Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story explores how prescribed fires may offer the best protection for Washington’s lynx.

ALL THE BIOLOGISTS I spoke with for this week’s Pacific NW magazine cover story on efforts to save Canada lynx and their habitat told me the cats are one of their favorite animals — if not the favorite.

Scott Fitkin, of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, recounted seeing a lynx in Alaska carrying a hare in its mouth and marveling at the way the animals can cruise across deep, soft snow. “They’re just amazing,” he says.

In the early ‘90s, Scott Fisher of Washington’s Department of Natural Resources was hunting in the North Cascades when he noticed a lynx nearby. Fisher squeaked like a mouse, and the cat jumped up on a log and stared at him. When the lynx turned away, Fisher squeaked again. “This went on for over 30 minutes,” he recalls. “It was one of the coolest experience I’ve ever had in the woods.”

But, like most predators, lynx long were considered a nuisance by many. The state of Washington offered a $5 bounty per lynx until the mid-1940s. Trapping and hunting lynx was legal until 1991. In the mid-1980s, prices for the soft, velvety pelts soared to near $700.

“It now seems clear that the lynx population in Washington could not sustain perennial exploitation …” says the state’s recovery plan, issued in 2001, shortly after the cats were added to Washington’s endangered species list.

Lynx in the North Cascades, the Rocky Mountains and other northern parts of the United States are generally living at the southern extent of the species’ range. Populations in Canada and Alaska remain robust — and trapping is still allowed.

When Conservation Northwest and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation wanted to transplant animals from Canada to Washington’s Kettle Range, they opted to work with licensed trappers in British Columbia — paying them to catch live animals instead of killing them for their fur.

“We try to make it worth their effort to participate in the program,” says Dave Werntz, science director for Conservation Northwest.

The market for lynx pelts is pretty lousy now, anyway — between $40 and $60. At those prices, “The big cats will be able to roam the willows almost unmolested,” according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Northern lynx populations often go through boom-and-bust cycles in tandem with snowshoe hares. During the “booms,” animals sometimes disperse into Washington, Fitkin says.

But with lynx abundant north of the border, why worry about their survival on the margins?

There’s interesting research that shows animals adapted to live under challenging conditions can be an important source of genetic diversity for an entire species’ survival, says Carmen Vanbianchi, the Winthrop lynx researcher featured in this week’s cover story.

Richard Whitney, wildlife manager for Colville Tribes, says humans were the ones to drive these species out — and it’s our responsibility to bring them back.

“Folks talk about climate change and ecosystem and health, and all these things,” he says. “But you can’t have a healthy ecosystem unless all the pieces are there.”