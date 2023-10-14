Originally published May 14, 1989

THIS PAST FALL, a public welcome mat went out in front of a very private place on the northeastern shores of Bainbridge Island: the Bloedel Reserve. Here the personal visions of two families — one for architectural sophistication, the other for landscaping that would be a legacy for future generations — shaped a country estate quite remarkable by any standards. The intentions and the persistence of its strong-willed owners — the Collinses and the Bloedels — led to the building of a French country house and changes to the landscape over the past 60 years under the expert guidance of architects and landscape architects.



In 1904, Angela Collins, the widow of one of Seattle’s most successful businessmen and former mayor, bought 45 acres at Agate Point for a weekend and summer retreat on the beach. Later, she purchased additional acreage adjoining it. Her son John and stepdaughter Emma Downey expressed interest in the land as well. At Angela’s suggestion, the three of them drew straws for sections of the property. John and Emma both got beach property. Collins, who bought the property because she wanted to be on the water, drew the land on the bluff with no access to the water.

Collins and her son Bertie spent a good deal of time discussing construction of a permanent home there. They decided to build it atop the bluff looking east across the Sound.

Bertie Collins encouraged his mother to build a French-style house and, although he had no architectural credentials, proposed to design it himself. Educated at Harvard with some course work in design, Bertie had an eye for detail and a love of French Renaissance buildings. He planned a three-story house with formal entertaining in mind. Knowing that he needed some technical assistance, Bertie arranged with Seattle architect J. Lister Holmes to transform his sketches into measured drawings and to oversee construction of the house.

The house plans were ambitious, and certainly more elaborate than the rambling wooden hunting lodge at the water’s edge that had served the family for many years before. Bertie had envisioned a French château in an ornate style, with elaborate exterior decoration and richly carved paneling and fireplace mantels in the major rooms of the main floor. Bertie’s extant sketches for the wall paneling, ceiling decorations and library shelves in the main rooms are rich in rococo borders and ornament. Baroque gardens were envisioned for the east and north sides of the house, with staircases and ramps descending the slopes.

While the plans might have been grand, the money was in short supply in the years following the stock market crash of 1929. By 1932, the house was complete, its exterior and interior finished simply, with the hope that embellishments could be added on later.

After the death of Angela Collins, the house and its many acres remained vacant. In 1951, having seen the merger of the Bloedel lumber holdings with the Canadian H.R. MacMillan Export Company, Prentice and Virginia Bloedel moved from Vancouver, B.C., to Seattle in search of a new home. Virginia Bloedel had known Collins and Bertie, and the Bloedels purchased the property and renamed it Agate Point Farm.

Although Virginia Bloedel was not an active gardener, she had grown up in the surroundings of formal gardens. Her taste at the Reserve is expressed in the Rhododendron Glen, the Ravine, the candelabra primulas, ginger, cyclamen, oxalis and other wildflowers on the property.

For Prentice, the house was secondary in importance to the land itself. For nearly 30 years, his personal exploration of ideas provided the vision for work at the Reserve. During that period, the gardens of the old Collinswood estate took shape in small increments with little or no master planning. Instead, the property became a canvas for experimentation of concepts that pleased or displeased the owners.

In August 1954, the Bloedels began a long and amicable relationship with well-known landscape architect Thomas Church of San Francisco. Church had built a reputation for using plants for their design qualities, treating them as sculptural elements or abstract walls or planes on the ground. But Church’s plans were too elaborate and formal for the Bloedels. To Prentice’s eye, Church’s concepts were “too manipulative,” as he put it; “too much architecture, too little nature.”

In 1974, Church’s proposal for the walk area finally was developed exactly as he had laid it out. One other significant element of the Reserve owes its success to Church’s skills: The reflecting pool was inspired by photographs Prentice had seen of Finnish and English canal ponds.

One of the few designers who was given free reign was Fujitaro Kubota, hired in 1956 to create a garden in the Japanese style. Kubota worked instinctually, by moving and placing the plant materials, rocks and design elements in the landscape until he saw them exactly where he wanted them.

The manicured pathways and rustic trails of the Reserve provide the visitor with a sequence of landscape experiences weaving the natural areas into and out of the man-made gardens. A path leads out of the forest and meanders past lakes, gardens around the house, a bluff walk, Rhododendron Glen, Orchid Walk, the Japanese Garden, Moss Garden and reflection pool — all contrived spaces seemingly carved out of the forest.

The well-trimmed lawns and planned informality of gardens and ponds adjacent to the house partly reflect the English and French traditions inspired by the house style itself — nature adapted to create aesthetic effects. At the lake gardens and in the Rhododendron Glen, the addition of carefully placed ornamental plants establishes a different mood, one of accommodation with nature.

The Bloedel Reserve has grown naturally and instinctively from its owners’ clarity about the goal: “To set the land aside for the primary purpose of providing others with the opportunity to enjoy plants both as arranged by man and as they arrange themselves; and for the purpose of providing people wandering about the Reserve a refreshing experience of nature and a broadening of their appreciation of their world.”