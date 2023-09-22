Behind the scenes at SAM’s new Asian art conservation studio

ARTWORKS, LIKE PEOPLE, can get beat up, worn down and generally besmirched by the hurly-burly of life. And when that happens, those individuals — whether made of ink and paper or blood and gristle — should see specialists for examination and treatment.

The U.S. art world has the equivalent of a new medical center in Volunteer Park with a freshly appointed senior physician: an East Asian painting conservation studio at Seattle Asian Art Museum (SAAM) run by Tanya Uyeda, the first full-time Asian art conservator ever hired by Seattle Art Museum (SAM, of which SAAM is a part).

This studio, built and staffed with funding from the New York-based Mellon Foundation and the Seattle-based Tateuchi Foundation, is the only one of its kind on the West Coast — in fact, it’s the only one west of the Mississippi River, and one of just six in the United States. (The studio’s official name is the Atsuhiko and Ina Goodwin Tateuchi Conservation Center; Uyeda’s formal title is senior East Asian paintings conservator.)

For the most part, American museums with Asian art but no Asian art conservators — a typical state of affairs — have been sending occasional scrolls and screens overseas for treatment; or to the few private specialists on this side of the Pacific; or, more commonly, not treating them at all.

“A large percentage of Asian paintings in Western collections look like hell,” Uyeda says. “They’re beat up, cracked, dirty. The Buddhist ones from temples are hard to see because the silk has darkened, because of soot, smoke and light, because they’re 600 years old — they don’t look like fine art.”

Physical neglect of Asian art, she argues, is partly why it gets “shunted into the ‘ethnographic’ category” — that, plus narrow, Eurocentric attitudes about what “real art” looks like.

A museum’s ability to show high-quality, well-cared-for Asian art — art that looks its best — contributes to cross-cultural understanding and “tells a richer human story,” says Alison Gilchrest, who was at the Mellon Foundation from 2005 to 2019, and is now director of the Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage at Yale University. “It’s a glimpse from a part of the world very few Americans get a chance to see.”

But amassing that art, she adds, comes with responsibility: “How can museums ethically collect if they’re not living up to their mission to care for the work?”

FINDING EXPERTS capable of treating those artworks is difficult, at least in the United States — Asian art conservation isn’t like its Western cousin.

The materials are unforgiving (silk vs. canvas). Their assembly is fragile and complex (paper and fabric vs. wood frames and glass glazing). They require careful handing, which, to the untrained, can be intimidating (rolling and unrolling a scroll vs. hanging a painting).

Consider all the specialized knowledge poured into one hanging scroll: a delicate painting on silk so thin it’s transparent, which is then mounted on other pieces of fabric (often thicker pieces of silk) using many layers of special paper and traditional adhesives such as wheatpaste (sometimes aged as much as 10 years) and animal glue. According to conventional art-conservator wisdom, a hanging scroll should be remounted once a century or so, requiring the whole piece to be disassembled and reassembled — a risky process.

At times, an Asian art conservator’s choices are much more visible than her Western counterpart’s. The mounting (dark or light, patterned or plain) has a huge impact on the experience of the painting. As Uyeda and her colleague Philip Meredith wrote in a 2007 essay: “The painting and the mounting become a single object, with the aesthetics of one part affecting the other.”

Sometimes, selecting a new mounting involves sensitive cultural and geopolitical questions. Some Korean paintings in U.S. collections — including a few Uyeda has spotted in SAM’s — are mounted on Japanese-style scrolls, and might have come to Japan under grim circumstances.

“Japan’s history with Korea is very fraught,” Uyeda says. “Repeated wars, repeated invasions, sometimes literally kidnapping artisans and bringing them to Japan, forcing them to work as potters and painters.”

When it’s time to give a scroll like that its once-a-century treatment, what should the conservator do? Try to remount a 16th-century Korean painting with her best 21st-century guess of what its original mounting would’ve looked like — and risk erasing a troubled history? Or should she try to honor the way the painting looked when it entered the collection — and risk perpetuating a colonial legacy?

Settling questions like those requires scholarship, training and — perhaps most important — consultation with a trusted network of expert colleagues.

Getting the proper training requires persistence and luck. U.S. graduate programs don’t teach those techniques and, Uyeda says, Asian conservation systems are quite different from those in North America. Museums in Japan — where Uyeda trained for six years — typically don’t employ in-house conservators, but send their artworks to independent, multigeneration family businesses. Finding families who will let a foreigner in the door for longtime, hands-on training, only to have her walk away and take her skills back home, can be tricky.

As a result, many Asian collections in the United States have been languishing.

IN A ROUNDABOUT WAY, that scarcity of conservators is why SAM has its new studio.

In 2005, Julian Raby — then the director of Smithsonian’s Asian art collection — approached the Mellon Foundation to sound an alarm.

“He’d done some back-of-the-envelope math on the number of Asian art conservators in the U.S., and figured there were maybe six or seven senior people, total,” recalls Gilchrest, who was at Mellon in 2005. There were few, if any, people in the pipeline to replace them.

That caught the foundation’s attention, setting off yearslong, cross-institution discussions and grant initiatives: $1.5 million to support Chinese painting conservation at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York (the Met), $1.8 million to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) — widely regarded as having the finest collection of Japanese art anywhere outside Japan — to support senior and associate conservators.

But the biggest single grant went to SAM: $3.5 million to establish a new East Asian painting conservation center. A matching grant of $2.5 million from the Tateuchi Foundation created an endowment to staff it.

Now that SAM has its own studio and conservator — with plans to hire others, likely with Chinese or Korean expertise — it hopes to treat works not only from its own collection, but collections around the country.

From here on out, Uyeda expects to be doing a lot of surgery.

WHEN PEOPLE THINK of art conservators — if they think of them at all — they might imagine some bespectacled person in a sterile-looking room wearing a white lab coat, crouched in front of an easel, delicately swabbing at an oil painting with fancy Q-tips.

The SAAM conservation center doesn’t look like that.

Built in what used to be administrative offices, the studio portion is designed like a teahouse, with low tables on tatami mat floors and fine details, like a pillar made of Kitayama cedar from Japan — a kind of tree trimmed and bound with wire as it grows to shape its grain.

“Here’s the patient,” Uyeda says, gesturing to a Chinese hanging scroll laid out on one of the tables: a painting by an unknown artist in an unknown year, though curators suspect it was made in the 19th or early 20th century.

The patient, named “Antiquities,” is a roughly 3-foot-by-1-foot scroll of patterned, creamy-yellow silk featuring a painting (on much thinner silk) of venerable objects: a delicately inlaid teapot; an aged, three-legged bronze vessel; a flowerpot with blooming chrysanthemums; an ink landscape drawing.

It’s in rough shape. The silk mounting is chipped and frayed. Stains blot the painting surface. Plexiglass weights hold down large horizontal tears, where the painting wants to curl upward.

“This one needs everything,” Uyeda says matter-of-factly. “It’s completely shattered.”

Despite the dirt, the stains and the splitting, there’s little loss of paint — which sometimes abrades with rolling and unrolling. “The pigments,” she says, “are in good condition.”

Some of those pigments are made of ground-up, semiprecious stones: azurite (the blues) and malachite (the greens). The chrysanthemum leaves, the chartreuse of the teapot inlay and the antique bronze are different shades of green — but all come from malachite.

“You control the palette by how finely you grind the stones,” Uyeda explains. “The more coarsely it’s ground, the darker the tone. That’s how you get that marvelous burnished-bronze green.”

That marvelous green is also a problem. Malachite is a copper ore (that is, a mineral from which copper is extracted), and it’s oxidizing, corroding the paper and fabric. Hence the splits.

“Antiquities” will need to be disassembled and cleaned — water is always the first line of defense — then remounted on new silk. If the painting doesn’t clean up much, Uyeda might need to tint the new mounting with vegetable dyes. Mounting a dirty painting on blindingly bright new silk doesn’t do the painting any favors.

Whoever owned “Antiquities,” she notes, must’ve loved it: “This looks like it’s been on display a lot. It would be in better condition if it weren’t shown so much. But it’s been heavily used and appreciated.”

Behind Uyeda, two Japanese scrolls hang on a wall: a craggy, misty ink-on-paper landscape by 15th-century Zen Buddhist monk Tenshō Shūbun and a bright, early 1800s painting on silk of five women by the renowned artist known as Hokusai, perhaps most famous for his woodblock prints “36 Views of Mt. Fuji,” including one so iconic — “Great Wave off Kanagawa” — it has its own emoji.

Both scrolls have been remounted in recent years and are, Uyeda says, “in very good condition.” She shines a bright LED light at details in the Hokusai painting — one woman’s face, another’s kimono — to illustrate his genius at painting the back side of silk to create one color, then painting the front side to add detail and finesse the tone.

Though Uyeda discusses art and conservation in an encyclopedic and businesslike manner, punctuated with the occasional fillip of comedy, dryly delivered — “Now you can say you’ve been within licking distance of a Hokusai” — her deep love for the work is obvious.

Beginning this October, SAM will host a massive traveling exhibition dedicated to Hokusai, organized by MFA Boston, where Uyeda worked for 22 years before coming west to SAAM. Years ago, she remounted eight of the artworks in the upcoming Hokusai show.

“They’re some of my absolute favorite paintings,” she says warmly. “I will be very happy to see those old friends.”

BY NECESSITY, Uyeda — like many of her colleagues — came to Asian art conservation obliquely.

Born in Eugene, Oregon, to a Japanese émigré father and an American mother, Uyeda spent most of her growing-up years in Washington, D.C., before heading to Oberlin College in Ohio to major in East Asian studies. Eventually, she found herself in graduate school at the University of Nagoya, studying Japanese literature and not terribly happy about it.

“I basically became totally disillusioned,” she says. “The professors were way into literary deconstruction, super-theoretical. Mind you, this was all in Japanese. I wanted something more concrete, more tangible.”

By 1992, she’d retreated to D.C. and took a 9-to-5 administrative job at a think tank just off the National Mall. By chance, at a barbecue, she met two Japanese art conservators with the Smithsonian. She didn’t know what that meant.

One of them invited her inside, to the basement, to show her one of his private-commission projects. There, on a table, was a dismounted folding screen.

“It was like being hit on the head,” Uyeda says. She flashed through Japanese artwork she’d seen over the years — in museums, in temples, at tea ceremonies — and had a revelation about their fragility, and the generations of people who’d cared for them.

“Japan, of course, has a whole, codified, 1,000-year-old tradition of how to do that,” she says. “I thought: ‘This is it!’ ”

By another stroke of luck, Uyeda’s day job was next door to the Smithsonian’s Asian collection, so she started hanging around the museum with her new friends. One of them found himself in charge of a complex project involving a team of American volunteers. “He was a very reticent, very traditional man, not confident in his English,” Uyeda says, “and not happy about having to coordinate a group of largely women conservators to remount 10 Taiwanese hanging scrolls with basically no budget and no time.”

He asked for Uyeda’s help as a translator.

She did well, which opened doors. By the next year, she was studying at Tokyo University of the Arts and apprenticing at Handa Kyuseido, a relative newcomer in the multigenerational-family conservator field. (It was only on its second generation.) In 2000, after six years in Tokyo, she moved to Boston to work at MFA. Now she’s at SAAM, pioneering the first such studio in the American West.

“Conservation is a very narrow field to begin with — and in that field, East Asian conservation is like the head of a pin,” she says. “All of us have had to figure out how to do it on our own terms.”

WHILE UYEDA WAS examining “Antiquities” and the Hokusai scroll, an intern named Alexa Machnik worked in a corner of the studio, carefully pasting handmade paper to a new drying board, or karibari.

The SAAM studio has seven kinds of conservation brushes, including a “pounding brush” — which costs around $1,500 — from Uyeda’s private collection. But for this job, Machnik needed only three: a pasting brush (noribake) made of hair from a horse’s mane; a smoothing brush (nazebake), made of stiff palm fibers; and a water brush (mizubake) made of deer hair, which is hollow, the better for retaining and evenly distributing water.

A key piece of Asian art conservation furniture, karibari are wood frames covered with layers of paper, where bits of a dissected artwork’s anatomy — paper, silk — are attached to dry flat before reassembly. Machnik has spent many hours helping Uyeda build karibari for the new studio.

An artist from a young age, Machnik started her college career studying chemistry and Japanese — but, she says, “felt like something was missing.” During her freshman year, a professor at Boston University put her in touch with a conservator at MFA named Philip Meredith. She visited the museum and met his colleague, Uyeda.

Hearing Machnik talk about seeing the MFA conservation studio sounds like Uyeda describing her experience with the folding screen at the barbecue: a lightning strike.

“My first time walking into that space — it’s hard to describe,” Machnik says. Art, chemistry, history, East Asia. There they were, all in one place.

She promptly switched her major to East Asian Studies and art history, and is now a fourth-year student at New York University’s graduate conservation program.

Also like Uyeda, Machnik is finding her way on her own terms — despite some NYU faculty members who once dissuaded her from the field, saying jobs and training opportunities were too scarce. Recognizing the difficulty of making her way into a Japanese conservation studio, she’s sought out work placements (part internship, part job) with hands-on training: the St. Louis Art Museum, the Met, SAM. Next stop: The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where she anticipates working with Himalayan paintings for an upcoming exhibition.

This, in part, is why Uyeda came to SAM: for an exchange of ideas and talents, and to help train the next generation. Despite the excellence of MFA’s Japanese collection, she says, it didn’t prioritize training interns in the Asian conservation studio and is a fairly insular place that, these days, mostly prepares its own works for touring exhibitions — such as the Hokusai show.

“Boston takes care of Boston,” she says. “It was time to come out of the MFA bubble — to reach out and collaborate and work with other regional institutions.”

She’s driven, in part, by the precarious state of her profession. “There are so few of us; we’re all getting older, and we need to contribute to the field in a much more proactive way,” she says.

“Seattle is that opportunity.”