Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story explores the fabulously creative (and personal) mailboxes of Bainbridge Island.

I WAS IN MY 40s — well after the advent of spell check and autocorrect — when I realized “eachother” was not one word, or even a word at all. Until then, I routinely had ignored the corrections and chalked them up to a bug in the system, inexplicably unable to accept “each other” over “eachother.”

If you could read my eighth-grade compositions, I’m sure you’d find multiple examples of “eachother,” which I find painfully heartbreaking because that eighth-grader lived in a severely dysfunctional and broken home, unaware she was a mere year away from becoming homeless. I can only imagine my word grouping “mistake” came from an unconscious longing for wholeness.

Even now, I tend toward childlike wishful thinking. Like: Wouldn’t it be great if we could all just get along? I’ve wished it more than ever these past few years, when everyone (one word) seems divided on just about everything.

In our current times, it’s easy to be cynical. Still, seeing the world as I do, I latched on (in the manner of grasping a life preserver) to a small detail within my purview: the carefully crafted, creative mailboxes in the community where I live.

The mailboxes make me happy and hopeful; they stirred a longing deep in my psyche, filling a need for optimism and faith in my fellow humans.

Advertising

Curious about the mailboxes and equally (if not more) curious about the people and families inside the homes at the other end of the driveway, I began knocking on doors and was not surprised to find kindred spirits, commonality and kindness.

I live on Bainbridge Island, a place that’s always been characterized by creativity and nature, and its residents’ wildly expressive modern-day mailboxes are imbued with shimmering island soul and spirit. They beg further investigation — and thus the idea of telling their stories was born.

I imagined a book highlighting these curious creations, which meant “care fully” (you get it by now) traversing every glorious nook and cranny of the island, visiting every home of a fun, funky and fabulous mailbox, and speaking with all the individuals and families behind them.

This experience has been a joy and a privilege. There are times I am brought to tears while driving away, seeing the kaleidoscopic ways in which people express their identities. Creating this book is restorative. It has allowed me to interact with my community so intimately. I now see every person as a unique brushstroke of creativity contributing to the vibrancy of the collective, and understand that while there are topics on which we might disagree, there are infinitely many more points of connection.

I invite you to celebrate connection and appreciate “eachother” as you look through this collection of Bainbridge Island’s curiously creative mailboxes and meet the creative forces behind them.