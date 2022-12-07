Photographer: Kathryn Schipper

Photo taken: Nov. 13, 2022, at Pacific Science Center in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “It was a brilliant November day, so I threw my camera into my purse as I was leaving for a movie matinee at the Pacific Science Center’s IMAX theater. I’ve always loved Minoru Yamasaki’s graceful architecture for the 1962 World’s Fair, and a movie ticket comes with the added bonus of a chance to wander around the Science Center’s reflecting pool. Just before showtime, I caught this image of fallen autumn leaves floating on the rippling reflections of the Science Center’s towers. Nikon D-7100.”

Critique: “This makes me so happy. As I’ve stated before on this page, I love seeing a familiar place from an unfamiliar angle, and this fits the bill perfectly. This looks dreamy, almost like an oil painting. The way the tower’s arches ripple into branchlike forms is just too cool and provides a superb yet neutral backdrop for the gorgeous, colorful leaves. Your description is also practically as vivid as the photo. Thank you for sharing!”

