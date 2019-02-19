Scigliano will discuss his Pacific NW magazine piece on Seattle’s unbuilt projects, and much more, at the Museum of History & Industry’s monthly History Cafe.

Seattle has a rich history of unbuilt projects, unfulfilled dreams and unhinged schemes for transforming the cityscape, from a 1912 subway plan and Queen Anne regrade to an offshore sports stadium, library and viaduct, and the Commons and monorail proposals that still ignite debates.

And “The Seattles That Might Have Been,” my June 2018 Pacific NW magazine cover story on this history, continues to provoke discussion. On Feb. 20, I’ll discuss these schemes and many more at the Museum of History & Industry’s monthly History Cafe, co-sponsored by HistoryLink and the Seattle Public Library.

The event is free, and it’s scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 20 at MOHAI’s South Lake Cafe.