Photographer: Gloria Z. Nagler

Photo taken: July 8, 2022, in Lake Forest Park

Photographer’s description: “Baby raccoon gets hung up! Our resident raccoon brought along her baby the other day. Right after I made the shot, the baby clambered down to the floor of the deck, where Mama was waiting. Used the nearest camera/lens I could lay hands on: Olympus M1X, 150 mm, ISO 3200, f/4.5, 1/100.”

Critique: “Regular readers will recognize your name — and the sense of whimsy your photos often bring. This adorable moment is no exception. I like how you’ve cropped it, leaving us with a good sense of place while focusing on the cute critter. The raccoon’s eyes are the key, and they kind of direct the reader’s eye to the ‘danger’ of the situation. Superfun. Thanks for sharing, Gloria!”

