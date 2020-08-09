

ASK ME A PLACE high on my Seattle staycation list, and I’d say Jack Block Park in West Seattle.

Located in the northwest corner of the Port of Seattle’s Terminal 5, and just about a 20-minute walk from the West Seattle Water Taxi ferry dock, this splendid hideout is a prime spot to take in the breathtaking view of the downtown skyline and observe the ebb and flow of tugboats and container ships cruising Elliott Bay.

The payoff that comes from walking the path along the shoreline is priceless: a 45-foot observation tower where I stood for several hours inking this view. From cyclists to families with children and visitors who appreciated the strategically located benches on the deck, everyone seemed excited to be here. “It’s a local secret,” said one of the visitors.

Jack Block Park opened in 1998 as part of the redevelopment of Terminal 5 and was dedicated to former Port Commissioner Jack Block in 2001.

In addition to the awesome viewing platform, the park also offers public access to the shoreline, a children’s play area and a wooden pier where I hope to make another sketch soon.