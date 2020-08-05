Photographer: Dan Evans Jr.

Photo taken: July 1, 2020, at Smith Rock State Park, Oregon

Photographer’s description: “Watched Spider-Man practicing from across the valley at Smith Rock, a popular rock-climbing venue in Central Oregon. Nikon D850, 80-400 mm Nikon zoom at 400 mm f/9 @ 1/400s ISO 250.”

Critique: “I like the scale of this photo, no pun intended. Without the climber, it would be a photograph of a pretty rock face, but with the climber, we get a real sense of size and scale. The geologic features of the cliff are given much more context by ‘Spider-Man’ over there. Technically, the photo is very good: nice light, well-exposed, good crop. Well done, and thank you!”

