Photographer: Dan Evans Jr.
Photo taken: July 1, 2020, at Smith Rock State Park, Oregon
Photographer’s description: “Watched Spider-Man practicing from across the valley at Smith Rock, a popular rock-climbing venue in Central Oregon. Nikon D850, 80-400 mm Nikon zoom at 400 mm f/9 @ 1/400s ISO 250.”
Critique: “I like the scale of this photo, no pun intended. Without the climber, it would be a photograph of a pretty rock face, but with the climber, we get a real sense of size and scale. The geologic features of the cliff are given much more context by ‘Spider-Man’ over there. Technically, the photo is very good: nice light, well-exposed, good crop. Well done, and thank you!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.