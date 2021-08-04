Photographer: Chris Picard

Photo taken: June 17, 2021, at Magnuson Park

Photographer’s description: “I went to Magnuson Park in search of dragonflies. This female Western Pondhawk landed right next to me and posed for several minutes, as if she knew she was being photographed. This extreme close-up gives you a good glimpse of her intricate beauty. Taken with a Nikon D500 and a Sigma 180 mm, f/2.8 lens.”

Critique: “Welcome back to Reader’s Lens! This is so cool. You’re right about the intricate beauty; there’s a lot of it to see here. The wings are extraordinary. Like a crystal mosaic. I’m also loving how the gorgeous greens fit her environment so perfectly. I like how this is cropped tightly, which almost forces the eye to soak up the detail. Thanks for continuing to share with us. This is a good one!”

