Photographer: Brenda Snyder

Photo taken: July 23, 2020, in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “One of my daily backyard garden photos. Green bottle fly atop an echinacea flower, shot with a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone camera.”

Critique: “I think I’d like to see a gallery of your daily backyard garden photos! This is a spectacular photo of such a ‘normal’ moment. The colors and detail are incredible, and the photo almost looks three-dimensional. Your phone did a nice job with the exposure, as well! That comes through in the angle of the light on the fly’s wings, as they bring the perfect amount of ‘pop’ to the middle of the frame without being overexposed. Lastly, I love how you’ve cropped it. Nice and tight, with rings of color and focus. Thank you for submitting!”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.