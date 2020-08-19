Photographer: Thomas Speckhardt

Photo taken: June 1, 2020, in Issaquah

Photographer’s description: “Paraglider on a perfect night … Nikon DSLR 300 mm.”

Critique: “Good photographs are everywhere, if you know where to look. In this case, you pointed your camera up at just the right time. The detail in the moon really makes a nice backdrop for the paraglider. We’re pushing the limits of zooming and cropping, but still the paraglider is sharp and perfectly exposed. The sunlight is on the person, and their ‘chute isn’t too ‘hot.’ The red really pops. My minor beef is that it’s a little roomy — perhaps crop a slice of the sky off the top and bottom to give the action a little more impact. Great job, and thanks for submitting.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.