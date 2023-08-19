Originally published Aug. 12, 2005

By Greg Atkinson, former Taste contributor

COLESLAW COMES FROM the Dutch word koolsla — kool for cabbage, sla for salad. The online dictionary WordNet defines it as “basically shredded cabbage.”

But what distinguishes coleslaw from other salads is more than just the use of cabbage. Unlike most green salads that get dressed at the last minute, the salads that fall under the heading “slaw” are tossed with their dressing well in advance. Down South, where I grew up and learned to make coleslaw, I was instructed to let the cabbage sit in its dressing “for a good long while.”

Sometimes, this is carried to extremes. Not long ago, I stumbled across a recipe for Marinated Coleslaw attributed to Alton Brown of the Food Network. The cook is directed to boil a dressing of sugar, vinegar, mustard seeds and celery seeds and pour the boiling syrup over shredded cabbage, which is then allowed to marinate for a full three days.

I’m not sure I could plan ahead that far every time I wanted coleslaw. And in any case, three days is more than “a good long while” — in relation to how far in advance I usually plan my coleslaw, it’s an eternity. So I have never made that salad. I am fairly sure I would like it; I like almost any form of coleslaw. From the pale, shredded stuff in the supermarket delicatessen to my own favorite homemade version that combines cabbage, kale and chard in a vaguely Asian dressing, it all works for me.

Years ago, I started adding other greens to my slaw. At first, I did this simply because I had the greens on hand and thought I would give it a try, but I kept it up for several reasons: I think the slaw looks better with multiple greens; it tastes better; and I am certain that all those colorful leaves provide more vitamins and minerals than plain, white cabbage does.

To aficionados of the more traditional versions, my version might be a little off-putting at first, but it usually wins a few converts.

One night, not long after I became executive chef at Seattle’s venerable Canlis restaurant, I took it upon myself to make coleslaw for the “crew chow,” the family-style meal presented to the staff just before service. We were having fried chicken, and coleslaw sounded like the perfect side dish. I shredded the greens, then I reached for homemade mayonnaise, and sweetened it with sugar and thinned it with rice vinegar. Then, because it was there and it seemed to go with the rice vinegar, I added toasted sesame oil. To balance it all out, I added a little extra salt.

“Oh, that doesn’t look like coleslaw,” said one of the cooks. “We always make our coleslaw the same way: white cabbage with mayonnaise and sour cream.” In those days, the Canlis kitchen, just like the Canlis dining room, was a place where traditions, especially those involving staff meals, were pretty well established.

But when the new-style slaw was served, it brought a little ripple of excitement to the crew, and the next time we had fried chicken, a few people on the staff wanted to know whether I would make “that coleslaw” again.

It seems to me that little innovations like this — incorporating Pacific flavors such as sesame oil and rice vinegar into an American classic such as coleslaw — helped define not only my role as an innovator at Canlis but the shape of West Coast cooking in general. For years, lots of chefs have been making lots of little changes, and a distinctive style continues to emerge. I’d say we’ve come a long way from “basically shredded cabbage.”

West Coast Coleslaw

Serves 6

The dark leaves of kale and red chard give this version of coleslaw a tropical look, and the perfume of sesame oil reinforces the notion that this is no ordinary slaw. The greens should marinate in the dressing for at least 20 minutes before the salad is served.



½ medium-sized head cabbage (about 1 pound)

1 bunch red chard, rinsed and shaken dry

1 bunch Tuscan (“black”) kale, rinsed and shaken dry

2 medium carrots, peeled and grated



For the Dressing

½ medium-sized sweet onion

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons brown Chinese sesame oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ cup mayonnaise



1. Cut the half head of cabbage in half to make two wedges, then cut out the core from each wedge. Working with one wedge at a time, press the wedge, cut side down, onto the cutting board and, using a very sharp knife, cut the wedges into shreds no more than 1/8-inch thick.



2. Trim the stems from the bunch of red chard; bundle the leaves in a tight roll, like a big cigar; then cut across the bundle to make very fine ribbons. Repeat this process with the bunch of kale.



3. Toss the cabbage, chard, kale and carrots in a large bowl.



4. Pile the ingredients for the dressing into a food processor, and process until smooth. (If no food processor is available, grate the onion, and whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing.)



5. Pour the dressing over the vegetables, and toss to coat. Allow the greens to “marinate” in the dressing for at least 20 minutes or for several hours, refrigerated before serving time.