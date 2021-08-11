Photographer: Eileen de la Cruz

Photo taken: June 17, 2021, at Union Bay Natural Area in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “I photographed this beautiful osprey hunting over the water while I was birding at the Union Bay Natural Area. Taken with a Fujifilm X-T3, 100-400mm lens.”

Critique: “Look at the concentration! I love this. Technically it’s very good. The wings are perfectly lit, and the detail in the feathers is exquisite. Even though the bird’s face is in shadow, there’s a lot of detail there, too. My favorite part, though, is the moment. The wings all the way forward in mid-flap provide some tension as our feathered friend pursues the hunt. Thanks for sharing with us once again!”

