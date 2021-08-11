Photographer: Eileen de la Cruz
Photo taken: June 17, 2021, at Union Bay Natural Area in Seattle
Photographer’s description: “I photographed this beautiful osprey hunting over the water while I was birding at the Union Bay Natural Area. Taken with a Fujifilm X-T3, 100-400mm lens.”
Critique: “Look at the concentration! I love this. Technically it’s very good. The wings are perfectly lit, and the detail in the feathers is exquisite. Even though the bird’s face is in shadow, there’s a lot of detail there, too. My favorite part, though, is the moment. The wings all the way forward in mid-flap provide some tension as our feathered friend pursues the hunt. Thanks for sharing with us once again!”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.