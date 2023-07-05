WHEN I WALK into SoundBio Lab, tonight’s lab leader, Emma Snyder, is surrounded by 10 visitors who all have one thing on their mind: kombucha.

These aren’t just folks who enjoy drinking the fermented black tea. These folks want to understand the microbial ecology of the increasingly popular beverage. In other words, these curious chemists want to learn about the tiny organisms that make kombucha, well, kombucha.

“Kombucha doesn’t get researched a lot because it isn’t a pressing scientific priority, but lots of people are interested in it,” says Shoreline Community College professor and SoundBio board president Orlando de Lange. “That makes it a great project for our lab.”

Opened in 2017 and located a few blocks from the University of Washington, SoundBio is perhaps best described as a biology makerspace. “This is a place where people come in and do research projects that are meaningful to them,” says de Lange.

Learn more about upcoming SoundBio Lab events at sound.bio.

SoundBio offers a wide variety of events and research opportunities. For most, a first visit to the lab will be for a workshop — a hands-on session accessible to laboratory science beginners. Recent workshop topics include painting with bacteria and strawberry DNA extraction.

SoundBio also convenes what it calls community projects, series that span numerous evening gatherings that compile data for a specific research project. Kombucha Science is an ongoing community project that aims to build a better understanding of the microbes inside kombucha and explore potential applications of kombucha-based materials.

Tonight, Snyder is thrilled that an eighth-grader named Rainy Matyas, accompanied by her mother, has brought in a kombucha sample that has been fermenting for weeks. “You never know what you’re going to get,” Synder, a wine scientist and researcher by trade, tells the group. “That’s what makes it exciting; we’re trying to figure out what is actually in our kombucha.”

Diego Alva is a graduate student at the University of Washington and a SoundBio volunteer. Alva admits he drinks more beer than kombucha, but explains that fermenting beer and kombucha requires a similar process.

“Essentially you’re putting some sugars in water, and the bacteria are eating it and producing alcohol,” Alva says. “The main difference is that with kombucha, you start with tea, and with beer, you start with grain.”

Attendees are all smiles as they split into two groups to engage in steps of tonight’s scientific procedure. De Lange says that joy — a sensation produced when passion compounds with pleasure — is what SoundBio is all about. “People here just love science,” he says with a cheerful shrug.

For de Lange and the other scientists who lead studies and experiments at SoundBio, there’s also a deeper scientific ethos that motivates their volunteerism.

“It sounds a bit grand for a little space like this, but we’re actually creating a new way for people to interact with laboratory science — a new way to make it something that does not just serve a purpose defined by a government, militaries or other investors,” de Lange says. “Anybody can come in and use these tools and materials to do something that they think is exciting and worthy of research.”