ESTELA MARTINEZ, OWNER of Belltown’s Askatu Bakery, believes everyone should have cake on their birthday — no matter what food allergies they might have.

“We made a woman the very first birthday cake she could eat, for her 29th birthday. She always had a cake, but she could never eat it; she would have a little bowl of Jell-O while everyone else ate cake,” Martinez says.

Food allergies are daunting for so many. Martinez says that while some people don’t want to take on the task of navigating food allergies to bake from scratch, for her it wasn’t an option. Martinez and her husband, Steve Martinez, have three children with allergies; their oldest son was diagnosed with dairy and egg allergies as an infant — but when Martinez’s daughter Elena was born in 2001, everything was different. Instead of constantly crying, like their son had, Elena had “the worst cradle cap of any baby I had ever seen,” Martinez says. Baby Elena also was covered in eczema, a rash that would appear and disappear in patches daily.

At Elena’s eight-week appointment, she saw an allergist and eventually was diagnosed with more than 50 food allergies, including the eight most common: wheat, dairy, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish and soy. At the time, there weren’t any commercially made formulas on the market that Elena could have, meaning Martinez had to undergo a total diet shift, eliminating the 50 foods Elena was allergic to so she could continue to breastfeed.

There was no time for shock or denial — the only thing Martinez could do was act.

“I just have to figure this out — I have to be able to eat so she can be healthy,” Martinez recalls.

The hottest gluten-free cookbook on the market relied on a garbanzo bean/fava bean flour blend, also on the list of foods Elena was allergic to.

“I literally had to start from scratch; she couldn’t have rice. There was nothing that I could pull off the shelf.”

The one thing Martinez did have was access: to food science journals from the SUNY library system through Steve’s job, to doctors through her job at a health and healing organization. They were living in New York and had access to plenty of health food stores, farmers markets and ethnic stores where she easily could source things such as millet and sorghum flours, arrowroot and teff.

She also had desire — she loved food and cooking — and she had a goal.

“My goal was, ‘You gotta have cake on your birthday,’ ” she says, which gave her around 10 months to perfect a chocolate cake recipe for Elena’s first birthday.

Not only did she meet the goal, but her baking experiments grew to include cookies, breads, brownies and more.

“I had already been baking vegan — so it was, ‘How do I replace the wheat part, make it palatable and make the texture acceptable?’ ” she says.

She refined her results and realized she had something powerful on her hands. When the family moved to Davis, California, she started a cottage food company, called Liberated Foods, specializing in her allergen-friendly baked goods and breads. When they moved to the Seattle area in 2013, Martinez spent years trying to find a commercial kitchen that could meet her strict cross-contamination standards.

She started Askatu in 2015, first popping up at farmers markets and events before opening the Belltown bakery in October 2019. The bakery is not only free from gluten and the other seven most common allergens, but also free from rice, corn, potatoes and xanthan gum.

It might seem limiting, but the menu is filled with delectable items: black pepper cocoa sable cookies, a monster chocolate chip cookie that Martinez calls her version of Metropolitan Market’s “The Cookie,” delicate tea cookies and sorghum sourdough ciabatta. And of course, chocolate cake. It’s been life-changing for some of her customers.

Over the years, Elena grew out of some of her allergies — the list of 50 has been whittled down to around 20 — and, while Martinez says Askatu was born out of necessity and love, it’s that connection with customers that keeps her fulfilled. “At least twice a week, we’re crying with our customers. We’ll have somebody who comes in and hasn’t been able to eat ‘x’ for so many years because of celiac or allergies. You don’t realize how powerful it is. People don’t give enough value to the food they are eating and take it for granted so much,” she says.