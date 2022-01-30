SOME STORIES COME together easily. Others are a struggle. This one seemed almost cursed from the start.

Photojournalist Erika Schultz and I had hoped to build the piece around a field trip through the winter landscape guided by an expert naturalist.

We quickly connected with ranger Curt Jacquot at Mount Rainier National Park, who was willing and eager to help.

The weather was another matter.

For nearly three weeks, every day that worked for the three of us was a nonstarter. Some mornings, the road to Paradise was too packed to plow. Other times, a blizzard was in the offing. We reluctantly reconciled ourselves to a lower-elevation visit around Longmire.

Our last chance was the week after Christmas (Pacific NW magazine stories must be wrapped up a month in advance). Everything seemed aligned for an excellent outing, including a partly sunny forecast. Then I woke with a sore throat and muscle aches. While I awaited COVID test results (negative!), Erika and Curt met at Longmire without me.

I finally made it to Paradise on my own, on New Year’s Day — and the curse was lifted. The afternoon was bluebird clear. Young mountain hemlocks bent into curlicues under the weight of the snow, while ranks of subalpine firs formed white-on-white tableaux against ridges wreathed in drifts. Lenticular clouds and roostertails of icy spray spun off the summit.

Curt was busy, but his colleague Darby Robinson took me on a short snowshoe walk and shared some of his favorite things about the season. Then I wandered around on my own for the rest of the day, wishing Erika were with me to do photographic justice to the scene.

It was definitely worth the wait. The many delays also gave me a chance to finish perhaps the best book ever written about plants and animals in winter: “Winter World,” by Bernd Heinrich of the University of Vermont.

The scientific content is enlivened with explorations around Heinrich’s cabin in Maine, as well as results from his own delightfully ghoulish experiments — like heating up a dead kinglet and measuring its cooling rate.

And in a twist that made me smile, Heinrich is friends with John Marzluff, the UW’s renowned expert on crows and other corvids. Marzluff did some of his early research in Vermont.