“DISAPPEARING DAUGHTERS,” our special issue about femicide on the U.S.-Mexico border, was published on March 8, International Women’s Day — the same week the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic — which had filled hospital beds and morgues to capacity in Ciudad Juárez as of November — has led to an increase in intimate partner violence in Mexico, just as it has in the United States. According to Mexican government data, 26,171 emergency calls were made in March about violence against women, breaking a record. In May, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador dismissed the severity of the problem, claiming 90% of those calls were false.

Juárez-born multimedia journalist Alicia Araís Fernández, who contributed to “Disappearing Daughters,” says the pandemic has left many women struggling with unemployment and child care, especially with schools moving to online learning. As the disproportionate economic impacts on women compound, so do the structural conditions that uphold a culture of misogyny and enable femicide.

“Poverty is increasing,” Fernández says. “It’s very hard for women.”

For Norma Laguna Cabral, who lost her 19-year-old daughter Idalí Juache Laguna to femicide a decade ago, 2020 has brought even more hardship. Just before pandemic closures began, Laguna pulled her 13-year-old daughter out of school after a frightening incident that Laguna says was an attempted kidnapping. She says suspicious men attempted to lure her daughter and two of her friends into a car, blocking the terrified girls inside a convenience store with no escape route.

“I’d rather have a daughter without an education than no daughter at all,” Laguna Cabral says. “It’s already happened to me once; I don’t think I could bear it a second time.”

Fernández, who found her calling as a journalist while covering femicide cases as an intern, says 2020 also brought some progress for women’s rights in Mexico. Widespread demonstrations were held throughout the country during International Women’s Day, with 80,000 taking to the streets in Mexico City. In September, feminist protesters took over Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission. Activist Olimpia Coral Melo has helped outlaw the nonconsensual sharing of “revenge porn” in several states, and in November, the Mexican senate unanimously approved a measure that takes a significant step toward a federal ban.

Longform media coverage of femicide appears to be gaining traction, too. In October, an Online News Association award brought more eyes to the “Disappearing Daughters” project website (st.news/juarez-daughters), which combines visual journalism with visual poetry to highlight the strength of the women of Juárez. Several other in-depth projects about femicide in Juárez have been published this year, including the Netflix documentary ‘The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo” and the podcasts “Forgotten: Women of Juárez” and “The Red Note,” which Fernández worked on.

Fernández says it’s important to highlight an “international culture” of violence against women.

“You can find people being harassed, being assassinated in many places of the world,” she says. “If you can talk about it, you can fight against it.”