IT’S 2 P.M. ON a recent Sunday afternoon, and Optimism Brewing Company is packed. The spacious Capitol Hill bar is humming as folks sip craft ales and ciders while partaking in a variety of tabletop activities. At one table, folks sell and swap house plants. A table over, a group of friends plays video games.

Most tables are filled with patrons playing board games such as Mahjong, Magic: The Gathering, Sequence and Root. And at a long table against the back wall, a dozen folks are hard at work drawing the sorts of images that might populate the cards, boards and accessories of those popular games.

These artists convene biweekly for what organizer Emmy Toyonaga calls Let’s Draw Together! on her Meetup.com group. “It’s all about drawing geeky things,” Toyonaga says. “It’s inclusive. It’s all level of artists; anybody can join us.”

Toyonaga is a concept artist who works in the computer gaming industry. She designs characters and outfits for video games all week long. Toyonaga loves her job, but also relishes the creative freedom she has here. “I can work on the fun things I can’t do at work,” she says with a laugh.

Every artist sitting around the table is busy drawing. Some chat as they draw, discussing the video games, comic books and cartoons that inspire their art. Others keep to themselves: focused, but glad to be in the company of fellow creatives.

Information about upcoming Let's Draw Together! events can be found on a Meetup.com group page titled "Capitol Hill comics, animation and game art: Double Jump!"

Attendees frequently turn their sketchpads and tablets toward an artist sitting next to them to show a detail they’re working on. “I think we have a lot of introverts in our group, Toyonaga says. “This is a way to connect with other people through our art.”

Nicholas McGrath, a first-time attendee, started drawing during the pandemic and continues to enjoy the process of practicing and improving. “It’s all about setting aside time to learn, and also setting aside time to mess around a little bit,” he says.

“What usually happens is I’ll try to draw something, get it wrong and then transform it into something else,” he deadpans, drawing laughter and knowing nods from the artists within earshot. “Recently, I tried to draw a leg, and it didn’t work out, but it wound up being a pretty cool hand instead.”

Toyonaga says the most popular artistic styles across the table are usually anime, or what she describes as “Disney animation style.” Some of today’s artists also are working on naturalistic environments, calligraphy and pixel art.

Mark Kobold is drawing what he describes as a magic bird that looks, to my unschooled eye, like a medieval crow well-suited for a “Game of Thrones” family crest. Later, he’ll take a picture of the piece and upload it to his computer to add additional color and detail. “I’ll probably add a moon behind it or something,” he says.

Kobold is a working artist and illustrator who has exhibited at Emerald City Comic Con. “I draw a lot of animals, a lot of Celtic-inspired stuff,” he says. “Things I can draw without having to think too hard about it.”

Kobold appreciates this opportunity to work on his art in the good company of artists. He also appreciates the venue.

“Art and a little day drinking?” he poses. “I’m always going enjoy that.”