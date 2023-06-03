Editor’s Note: Vintage Pacific NW revisits some of our favorite stories from some of our favorite magazine contributors. Check back each week for timeless classics focusing on food (by Nancy Leson, Providence Cicero, and chefs Greg Atkinson and Kathy Casey), gardening (by Valerie Easton and Ciscoe Morris), fitness (from former Fit for Life writer Nicole Tsong), architecture (from former NW Living writer Lawrence Kreisman), wine (from local guru Andy Perdue) and more.

Originally published Dec. 12, 1993

By Lawrence Kreisman, former NW Living writer

THE UPCOMING CLOSURE of the downtown Seattle Woolworth’s has brought photographs of the colorful terra-cotta department store into print. This Art Deco building, with its corner tower and familiar signage, has been a landmark at Third Avenue and Pike Street since 1940. The largest Woolworth’s on the West Coast when it was built, it also was the swan song of a building style that flourished internationally between the world wars.

In the 1920s, Seattle skyscrapers, clubs and retail buildings were designed and built to compete with those back East. While many of these new buildings bore the traditional appearance of Greco Roman and Renaissance models, some were suitably up-to-date.

During the 1960s, these buildings began to be dubbed Art Deco. The name was a play on the Exposition des Arts Decoratifs held in Paris in 1925. The interiors, furnishings, lighting and textiles displayed at the exposition were widely published, and the American designer — like a kid in a candy store — suddenly saw a multitude of new decorative options. Art Deco responded to the pulse of the jazz age with vibrant geometric and floral forms in bold and vivid colors. Architects combined modern structural advances with a lively catalog of organic designs that expressed the power and rhythm of 20th-century America.

While borrowing freely from the French decorative art vocabulary popularized by the Exposition, Seattle architects also incorporated distinct Pacific Northwest images. Notable among these motifs were water, mountains, evergreen trees, animals and plants that would have been recognizable to residents of the region. Unique to these buildings was the application of Northwest Coast Indian art and Pacific Rim cultural references, which were interpreted by local sculptors and craftspeople in glass, metal, plaster, stone and terra cotta. They distinguish Seattle’s Art Deco buildings from others elsewhere.

The Seattle Tower (originally called the Northern Life Tower) at Third Avenue and University Street is the best example of such local adaptation. The president of the Northern Life Insurance Company wanted a building with “lofty aspirations, strength, durability and solidity.” In 1928, the firm of Albertson, Wilson and Richardson responded with a 27-story tower suggestive of the rock masses and spires of the nearby mountain ranges.

A.H. Albertson described the imagery of the building: “The building was conceived as rising out of the ground, not as sitting traditionally upon the surface — as a part of the earth rather than a thing apart from it. The piers start below the ground and, rising uninterrupted, shoot slick and clean to their consummation. The colors are earthy-like natural earth and rock color.”

The sharp gradations in color values of the many bodies of water within the city and the contrasting whiteness of snow-capped Mount Rainier with the deep evergreen forests and ground colors influenced the firm to select four main color groups of brick and mix them in varying proportions. The resulting facade ranges from iron ore at the bottom to a light tan at the top, finished with lighter-toned terra-cotta caps that recall snow-capped rock masses and spires.

It was a visible symbol of mountains and canyons — a rugged, cool and powerful urban landscape that continually changed its expression with the hours of the day.

The imagery of the mountain continued inside the building. The lobby was conceived as a tunnel carved out of solid rock, the side walls polished, the floor worn smooth. The marble walls, incised bronze panels and gilt ceiling decorations in low-relief abstract patterns combine references to Northwest Coast Indian feather, textile and painted motifs; repeated use of the evergreen tree and water images; and references to Mayan, Asian and Pacific Oceanic cultures.

The Exchange Building at Second Avenue and Marion Street also offers a cornucopia of Pacific Northwest imagery. The second-tallest reinforced concrete structure in the country when it was constructed in 1929, it opened its doors as a regional stock and commodities exchange on the eve of the stock market crash.

This 23-story building’s exterior is decorated and capped with stylized floral ornament borrowed from contemporary French decorative art. However, the John Graham Company also created ornamental reliefs in cast stone, bronze, plaster and sandblasted wood that represented Washington produce and commodities. Wheat, grapes, peaches, tulips, roses and wildflowers appear at every turn.

The Second Avenue entrance lobby is one of Seattle’s most theatrical experiences. The gilt plaster diamond and triangle reliefs of the ceiling, set off by the curving black marble and bronze elevator bays, lend an ambience of enchantment and drama more in keeping with King Tut’s treasury than with a modern-day office building.

These two buildings symbolized the new century and did it with boldness and vision. Architects, engineers, artists, sculptors, stonemasons and craftspeople merged their individual talents for the greater ensemble. Money was spent to exploit their dramatic possibilities, even if the principal intent was the familiar one of filling space with tenants. These designs provided urban America with some of its finest and most visible public art.