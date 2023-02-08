Photographer: Vance Thompson

Photo taken: Jan. 17, 2023, in Seattle

Photographer’s description: “With the rain and cold temperatures lately, I decided to revisit macrophotography. Image taken inside. Sony a7c, Sony G, OSS 90 mm macro lens, f/2.8, 1.3 sec, ISO 50, tripod.”

Critique: “There’s something to be said for staying indoors sometimes, and this is one of those times. I like that you took us to the other side of the flower, which itself is a nice change of pace, but the texture and color you captured are quite interesting. The light is perfect for all of the little hairs, and that rich green plays the dual role of background and subject with aplomb. Regular readers of this space will know that this isn’t your first Reader’s Lens rodeo, too. Welcome back, and thanks for submitting!”

