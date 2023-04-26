Photographer: Tristan Sterling

Photo taken: Feb. 10, at Carlyon Beach Marina in Olympia

Photographer’s description: “I took this photo with a DJI drone. It is the Carlyon Beach Marina, near Steamboat Island in Olympia.”

Critique: “This picture reminds me of music, particularly the kind with some grit to it, where the rhythmic underlying structure is punctuated by interesting, rusty details. The shape of the dock is the rhythm section here, while the smattering of boats; splashes of oxidation; and calm, dark water combine to craft a maritime melody in photograph form. Nicely done — and thanks for sharing with Reader’s Lens!”

