Photographer: Paula Zanter-Stout

Photo taken: July 10, 2021, in our yard in Moses Lake

Photographer’s description: “Our state bird, the goldfinch, has been so much fun to watch as they strike so many poses to get seeds from the fading sunflowers. Photo taken with Nikon D3500.”

Critique: “My 8-year-old daughter laughed when I showed this photo to her, so I think this one will appeal to all ages. It definitely put a smile on my face, too. In addition to the comedy, it’s visually pleasing, with nice colors and crisp details. You could experiment with a tight vertical crop (taking off some of the stem), but I also like how it’s presented here. Thanks for sharing this fun and funny summer moment with us.”

Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.