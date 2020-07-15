Photographer: Tim McKibben

Photo taken: May 15, 2020, on the Snohomish River

Photographer’s description: “Osprey pair just a few days prior to the female laying her eggs.”

Critique: “Bravo. Everything about this photo draws your eye to the ‘triangle’ made by the eyes of the three creatures. The osprey in the nest watches eagerly as the other lands with its catch. The pristine blue sky in the background helps keep the viewer’s attention squarely on our subjects, and the crop is excellent. The highlights are just a tiny bit hot, but we haven’t lost much detail, and that does not detract from the moment. Well done. Thanks for submitting.”

