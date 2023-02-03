LIGHTHOUSES REPRESENT one of humanity’s best qualities: the desire to protect others. There are more than 40 lighthouses in the Salish Sea region, and many of them are open to the public. In my new book, “On Island Time: A Traveler’s Atlas,” I’ve drawn a few outstanding historical specimens, though some are reachable only by boat.
Chandler O'Leary
is an illustrator and lettering artist, and a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design. She is the creator of the illustrated travel blog Drawn the Road Again, and the author of "The Best Coast: A Road Trip Atlas (Illustrated Adventures along the West Coast’s Historic Highways)," and "Dead Feminists: Historic Heroines Living in Color." Based in Tacoma, she spends every spare moment traveling America’s winding back roads, sketchbook in hand. “On Island Time,” copyright 2023 by Chandler O’Leary, is excerpted by permission of Sasquatch Books. All rights reserved.
