I’VE INTERVIEWED Rod Crawford, the subject of this week’s cover story, several times over the years.

It usually starts like this: An editor at The Seattle Times walks out of her house on a misty morning in late summer or early fall and runs into a spider web. She looks around and suddenly notices webs everywhere, glistening with dew, an alarmingly large female (the editor doesn’t know it’s a female, but it is) perched in the middle like a bull’s-eye.

Then I get the email: “What’s up with all the spiders???? Maybe we (meaning: I) ought to look into that?”

I usually roll my eyes a bit, because the spider “population explosion” is something that happens every year. And it’s not really an explosion. The spiders — mostly European cross spiders, distinguished by a white cross-shaped pattern on their backs — have been there since they hatched in early spring. They’ve just been so small and tucked into the shrubbery that most people don’t notice them. Then they start maturing and building bigger webs that catch the dew, and folks wonder: Where did all these spiders come from?

I never mind being asked to write about spiders. I like talking to Crawford, and I’ve always been fascinated by arachnids of all types. When he told me house spiders are usually parched because it’s hard to find water (which is why they get trapped in sinks and tubs), I started leaving little saucers out around my house.

But this is the first time I got to tag along with Crawford on a spider-hunting field trip, and it opened my eyes to the vast multitudes of tiny spiders and the places they inhabit.

Spider-watching isn’t as popular or easy as bird- or butterfly-watching, but like any pursuit that encourages you to pay more attention to nature, it can reveal hidden worlds.

One way to start: Don’t wait until September to take notice of those European cross spiders. They’re out there now, in the junipers, by the porch light, in the railing of your apartment balcony.

All you have to do is look.