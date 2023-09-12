SOMEDAY, PERHAPS, I will learn to not take food opinions formed in childhood as a fixed truth. As a chocolate-craving kid, I wrote off the waxy, bland disappointment of chocolate sprinkles and didn’t glance their way again until this year, when I was introduced to the joy they offer when made with actual chocolate and used in ways that keep things as simple as possible.

It starts with toasting a slice of your favorite bread. Add some sort of butter. This can be as upscale as French cultured butter a friend gifted you, dark roast peanut butter schlepped down from Canada or that tahini from Tel Aviv that you keep telling yourself to enjoy rather than hoard. Also fine: Darigold butter, the last scrape of ricotta in the tub or a quick smear of Jif. The final ingredient goes by a few names — some poetic and some pragmatic. I call them chocolate sprinkles.

In the Netherlands, where this treat is most common, these sprinkles are called hagelslag, considered appropriate for all ages and any time of day, like we treat banana bread. When asked via email for regional expertise, my childhood friend Sarah Manlove, who’s lived in the Netherlands most of her adult life, referred me to her Dutch spouse. That referral mentioned that she once purchased the wrong hagelslag, and remains haunted by the possibility of a future shopping error. Sprinkles are taken seriously.

Jan-Maarten Luursema’s reply came complete with a Weather Girls earworm: “As Wikipedia points out, hagelslag is a portmanteau of hagel (hail) and neerslag (precipitation). One makes it rain good things on one’s sandwich. Rain also is our national weather, so pride is involved. Hagelslag is a world of its own, with many types and flavors. The one favored by me as a kid was vruchtenhagel (it’s raining fruit; hallelujah!), which do not taste like fruit, and I am not aware fruit is part of the production process. I now like chocoladehagel better.”

He added that the Belgian Dutch name is muizestrontjes, or mouse poop. Meanwhile, Callebaut sells them as vermicelli, and “little worms” also has unappealing accuracy. Guittard’s version is decoratifs, which is, perhaps obviously, French for decorative. I’m team Decorative Hailstorm.

Their ingredients matter more than their name. Standard American chocolate sprinkles have almost no chocolate, and are coated with carnauba wax, harvested from leaves of Brazilian carnauba palms. This wax is key for glossy candies such as Skittles, M&Ms, and Mike and Ikes, because it has a high melting point (180° F) and appealing shine. Carnauba wax-coated sprinkles are appreciated for these same reasons, but what you want for sprinkle toast is wax-free chocolate, which softens around 90° F.

Dutch brand De Ruijter has 14-ounce boxes in many wax-free flavors, through World Market, Eurocentric food shops such as DeLaurenti or online. Along with milk, dark and extra dark chocolate (20%, 35% and 45% cacao, respectively) and the fruit-adjacent vruchtenhagel that Luursema liked as a child, there are anise and a purple-pink mixture named bosvruchten. The latter combines elderberry juice with berry flavorings for what the label translates as “forest fruit.” It tastes like razzleberry.

Like Luursema, I find chocolate the most appealing. Aside from De Ruijter, online shops offer bags of wax-free Guittard decoratifs and Mona Lisa Callebaut vermicelli; both are 43% cacao. Chefshop.com has 2.5-ounce jars of India Tree chocolate vermicelli (cacao percentage isn’t published). Skip India Tree chocolate sprinkles, though — they contain that pesky wax.

Even when your family regularly makes it hail on bread, a 14-ounce box of sprinkles is a lot. Happily, you can use these sprinkles successfully in baking. The matte fruit flavors don’t have a shimmery look for decorating but work nicely in funfetti cake or cookies. Dark chocolate sprinkles even can replace grated chocolate in shortbread, if you feel like upping the effort from a joyful piece of toast.

Chocolate Sprinkle Shortbread Cookies

Makes about 2 dozen cookies

½ cup cold butter

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

⅓ cup unwaxed chocolate sprinkles



1. With an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar on medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes.

2. Add flour and salt, and blend at low speed until no streaks of flour remain.

3. Gently fold in chocolate sprinkles.

4. Shape dough into a 2-inch-diameter cylinder. Wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or as long as 4 days.

5. Heat oven to 350° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Slice chilled dough into disks ¼-inch-thick. Place disks on prepared baking sheets about 1 inch apart. Bake for 16 to 20 minutes, until edges are golden brown. Once cool, store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.