SHE IS NOT “the” Statue of Liberty. That one towers like Colossus above New York Harbor, serving as a beacon of ambition and a symbol of the nation, a stern neoclassical goddess clad in waves of brilliant copper green lording over the shipping industry of the busiest city in the country.

Alki Beach’s Lady Liberty is still maritime, but she lives life on a smaller scale. She, too, was a gift, but from children instead of the French; the Boy Scouts of America presented the city with the statue in 1952 as part of their 40th anniversary Strengthen the Arm of Liberty campaign. She appears solitary, but in reality, she’s from a big family, one of a flock of approximately 200 identical sisters installed by the BSA across the United States.

Statue Statistics Height of New York’s Statue of Liberty (without pedestal): 151 feet Current height of Seattle’s Statue of Liberty (without pedestal): 7.5 feet Original height of Seattle’s Statue of Liberty (without pedestal): 8.5 feet Year the Alki statue was installed: 1952 Number of other BSA Statue of Liberty statues across the United States: approximately 200 Number of those statutes that remain: approximately 100 Cost of the Alki statue in 1952: $350 Equivalent in 2023 dollars: $4,300 More

Seattle’s Lady Liberty might count herself lucky, however, for having one of the best views of all her kin. Like the mother statue, Alki’s, facing northwest into Elliott Bay near the tip of the West Seattle peninsula, watches cargo ships laden with their kaleidoscopic, multicolored rectangles passing in the distance. But the waters at her much smaller feet host pleasure boats and stand-up paddleboarders, too, and she counts her hours by the passage of the sedate ferries crossing between West Seattle and the faintly rolling hills of the wild-looking islands that shimmer in sharp relief on clear days and become dreamlike suggestions in the mist during the nine months of the year when Seattle is enrobed in the cloudy promise of rain.

At 7.5 feet tall, she is 1/20th the scale of the original, though, like many ladies of a certain age, she’s lost a bit of height over the years (when first cast, she was 8.5 feet tall, but subsequent reconstructions have shrunk her by a foot). She is thus far more approachable, a goddess on a human scale who graces thousands of family vacation photos with a brave, never-fading smile despite having frequently been the target of vandals; over the years, she’s been defaced, knocked down and dismembered, and in 2006, the statue was removed and a new one entirely recast in bronze from a mold of the original.

She, too, has visitors, though they do not come for tours; instead, they come to picnic, to grill, to recreate, to walk their dogs or to proselytize. She sometimes is a nucleation point for big moments, like Pride parades; marches; and, appropriately, 9/11. On any given summer afternoon, the plaza over which she rules becomes a haven for casual tourists and families clustering around the Alki Beach Bathhouse, and she is a magnet for those who walk the pleasure ground that is Alki Avenue, with its beach town fish joints, burger shacks and cocktail-forward restaurants with a view.

But even after summer ends and the barbecuers and picnickers have gone into hibernation, Seattleites still head to the edge of the land to sit on the concrete girders that guard the coastline against high tides, dangle their feet and stare out into the blue. Appropriately, Alki’s Lady Liberty is less Athena and more mermaid, the exaggerated spikes of her crown vaguely evoking sea urchins, her drapery washed by briny sea spray, her ever-open eyes scanning the choppy waves for the dipping heads and fins of Elliott Bay’s own seasonal immigrants: orcas.