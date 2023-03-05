THERE’S A REASON our writers include their contact information at the end of their stories — and, promise, it’s not so we’ll receive even more tempting opportunities to invest in a refinery vessel currently struggling on “the high sea” (actual email invitation).

It’s the same reason our stories invite comments online: so you can reach us. With your reactions, your thoughts, your own experiences — positive or … let’s just say … not always quite so positive.

Either way, your feedback tells us we’ve connected and, even better, that we’ve connected enough that you’ve taken the time to get in touch. And there are few things more meaningful in journalism (or in general) than a sense of connection.

Pacific NW magazine writer Erik Lacitis is a master of connection. He has a genius way of finding and telling stories — from an Eastern Washington guy who records UFO sightings to iconic Northwest photos — that start conversations, and then continuing those conversations so that everyone feels respected and heard.

Our amazing new features producer, Sarah-Mae McCullough, noticed that Erik’s Jan. 15 cover story “RATS!” was the paper’s most-read online story in January, with readers spending more time there than anywhere else. But it was the overwhelming reaction to Erik’s accompanying Backstory, on the loss of his beloved mouser cat, Charlie, that registered in our hearts as well as in our analytics.

Erik emailed our magazine team a poignant sampling of your messages to him. They did not stop at “Nice story.” They told your stories — in poetry, in photos, in heart-tugging tales of kitty-cat love and loss and — again — connection.

It all was so sweetly touching, Sarah-Mae suggested we publish a selection of those rat/cat messages as a follow-up story of their own — poetry and photos included.

Your stories have inspired a story, and inspired us to want to do this more often. We’ll keep writing about our unique place and time and issues; please keep connecting with us to let us know your thoughts.