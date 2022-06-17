IN THE EARLY 1900s, the King County Bar Association commissioned Ella Shepard Bush to paint portraits of six of its first superior court judges. Each had a colorful and distinctive life in addition to his service in the court. Two were killed by gunfire while in office; two were Civil War veterans; and two also had served as Seattle mayors. Their portraits hung at the King County Courthouse for 100 years and then, between 2014 and 2016, were removed from the walls and lost, damaged or destroyed.

The portraits of the following three judges are missing:

George Emory (1869-1906)

“JUDGE EMORY SHOT DOWN BY LOVE-CRAZED YOUTH,” The Seattle Sunday Times shouted on July 6, 1906. The evening before, the judge had been sitting with his wife and several guests in his house at 229 Denny Way when 19-year-old Chester Thompson, son of lawyer Will H. Thompson, forced his way in and shot Emory three times. Thompson took Emory’s two youngest children hostage in an upstairs bedroom, threatening to kill them if police tried to enter. He finally surrendered when his father arrived. Thompson, it turned out, was infatuated with Emory’s niece, who had rebuffed him. Judge Emory died the next day of his wounds.

A direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin, George Meade Emory was educated in New York, where he lived with his uncle. He studied law at Cornell in 1890 and moved to Seattle to open a law firm. In 1901, Emory was appointed a judge of the superior court and served until 1902, when he returned to private practice. Just 37 years old when he was murdered, Emory left a widow and six children, the youngest only a few months old. He was regarded by his peers as “one of the most promising men of the profession.”

Richard Osborn (1845-1905)

When Richard Osborn moved to Seattle in 1881, its population was 3,500. He served as city attorney, probate judge and University of Washington regent, and in 1890 he was appointed to the superior court, where he remained until 1897. Then, he set off for the Klondike to try his luck in the Gold Rush — with apparent success. Born on an Illinois farm, Osborn was 16 when he enlisted in Company D of the 23rd Missouri Infantry. Badly wounded in 1864 on Union Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman’s march through Georgia, he was discharged from service. He worked as a principal, superintendent and then sheriff of McLean County in Illinois before studying law. Osborn also took pride in writing poetry.

Robert Prigmore (1865-1911)

Just a few months after being appointed superior court judge, Robert Prigmore was fatally shot in a hunting accident by a close friend, attorney Robert H. Evans. Born in Missouri, Prigmore studied law at the State University of Missouri and later moved to Seattle, where he made a name for himself as deputy prosecuting attorney before going into private practice. As a judge, prosecutor and lawyer, Prigmore was known for his modesty and high ethical standards. His death, at age 46, ended a distinguished career and left a widow with two children.

The following three damaged portraits remain in storage at the courthouse:

Orange Jacobs (1827-1914)

Orange Jacobs, a pioneer in Northwest law and politics, was one of the first prominent advocates for women’s suffrage in the Territory of Washington. Appointed associate justice of the Territorial Supreme Court in 1867 and chief justice in 1871, Jacobs served as a delegate to Congress from 1876-80, Seattle mayor from 1879-80 and superior court judge from 1896-1900. Born in New York, Jacobs was raised in Michigan, where he studied law before crossing the country by ox-drawn covered wagon to Oregon Territory. Before his tenure on the Supreme Court, he held a job as a newspaper editor and publisher. Later in life, Jacobs served on the Board of Regents at UW for 10 years.

Isaac J. Lichtenberg (1845-1905)

Considered “one of the ablest jurists upon the superior bench of the state,” I.J. Lichtenberg was born in New York City, and at age 17, he enlisted in the 5th New York Cavalry. Fighting for the Army of the Potomac, he was badly wounded in the Battle of the Wilderness and discharged in 1864. (He suffered with a bullet in his leg until 1889, when the leg was amputated.) After studying law, Lichtenberg moved in 1887 to Seattle, where he was elected the first judge of the superior court in 1889. He was said to be “highly honored and respected for his firm, decisive, yet impartial rulings.”

Thomas J. Humes (1847-1904)

Born in Indiana, Thomas Humes moved to Seattle in 1882 and opened a law office, where “his upright judgment soon placed him in the first rank among the lawyers of the Territory of Washington,” according to a Seattle City Council resolution passed in his honor that was published in The Seattle Daily Times in 1904. In 1890, Humes was appointed a superior court judge and twice elected by popular vote. In 1887, he was elected to serve in the Territorial Legislature and, in 1897, the council selected Humes as mayor. (His predecessor had abdicated to join the Gold Rush.) Humes’ administration completed the Cedar River water system, dedicated the city lighting plant, and extended and consolidated the rail system of public transportation. Under Humes’ leadership, the resolution stated, “Seattle became a modern and metropolitan city.”