Next Time: Lunch
A young kingfisher works on its fishing skills by turning over a new leaf
Photographer: Elston Hill
Photo taken: July 25, 2023, at Golden Gardens Park
Photographer’s description: “Last summer, I photographed kingfisher parents feeding their almost-full-grown young at the pond on the north end of Golden Gardens. This week, I returned to the pond when a young kingfisher flew in and sat on a log. The kingfisher flew down to the water like it was catching a fish but instead brought up a leaf, which it tossed in the air multiple times, as if practicing the art of fishing. Canon R3 with a Canon RF 600 and 1.4 extender. (Note to The Seattle Times: I confirmed that this is what was happening with Ed Dominguez at the Seward Park Audubon Center.)”
Critique: “You had good instincts to go back and take another peek, because this is an excellent picture of a cool moment. The bird and leaf stand nicely apart from the log and background, which allows for that extra ‘pop’ where the action is. The moment is captured well, too: Our feathered friend seems to stare intently at its leafy ‘prey’ suspended in midair. Well done, and thanks for sharing with Reader’s Lens.”
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens selections.
