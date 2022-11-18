Editor’s note: The following is from the introduction to Molly Hashimoto’s new book, “Trees of the West: An Artist’s Guide.”

MY FIRST TREES were the conifers of the Rockies near Denver, and their scent will always transport me to my earliest years. Once I remember waiting for the school bus when I was about 6 years old, in what seemed a world without time, completely focused on watching a squirrel scurry up a tree. I probably sat there for an hour, searching the leafy branches for the busy little creature, before I realized that I had missed the bus. I had a daydreaming propensity even then, which the world of nature and the outdoors fostered.

Later, when I was 11 and living with my family on the Fort Bragg army base in North Carolina, we had a maple tree in the backyard — not too tall, nor large — that invited climbing. I could get up to a safe perch about 12 feet off the ground, and I used to like to sit up there, hidden by leaves, watching the goings-on of my family and other neighbors.

We had a big family, so three of us younger girls slept in army-issued triple bunk beds in one room. There was never any privacy — not that children really expect that — and there was a lot of drama in the house — arguing, unhappiness — maybe more than the average family. The tree felt like a friend, a helper, and it offered me a kind of solitude, a way to get perspective, a way to be soothed by a nonhuman living being. Of course, I didn’t really think all those thoughts at the time, only that it was fun to get up in the tree and be far away.

Eventually, we moved to Minnesota, where two large oak trees embraced our second-floor bedroom. At night, when the noise from the trucks on Highway 7 kept me awake, I loved the sound of the oak leaves in the wind, brushing up against the house with their stiff leaf hands.

When I look back, I understand the profound effect those trees had on me, how they comforted me in my city life, without my consciousness of their very separate lives. Now it is clear that, for me, they are the interface between urban and wilderness, and they are necessary for my well-being. They invite me to look further and to investigate their wildness, even within a city or suburb, and beckon me to the wild places beyond cities.

I sketch them on location and commit them to memory through photographs and close attention, and then create studio paintings of them once I am home. I consider these trees portals to health, healing, the world of the imagination and the wild.