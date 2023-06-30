Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our cover story. This week’s cover story explores how a King County refugee program turned two hotels into communities of support.

THE FIRST TIME I entered King County’s hotel shelter for refugees, in February 2022, it reminded me of a bustling train station.

There were always people coming or going, sometimes moving out for good. The entry opened into a small lobby, where a front desk staffer stood to greet you. Children liked to go down to the lobby, hoping to be entertained by staff and maybe even test out their English.

Less than two months after the United States’ 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s swift return to power, King County launched a short-term refugee resettlement program to offer hotel space for hundreds of refugees in the region. This program was a first for the county. It lasted 15 months and was held first at a hotel in Federal Way, then at a hotel in Redmond.

The energy of the Federal Way hotel, all of the lives and multiple generations piled together, made the building hum.

It also made it palpable to feel when the situation worsened in Afghanistan.

Advertising

As more time passed following the United States’ withdrawal, hotel guests started receiving more and more negative reports from back home. There were reports of Taliban members targeting people and families who had ties to the Afghan military or U.S. government.

“They can kill you very easy, like a bird,” Ahmad, who lived at the Federal Way hotel, told me recently when describing the Taliban. “They never think that you are a human being.”

For all of the Afghan refugees featured, photojournalist Erika Schultz and I have taken immense care to try to protect their identifies out of safety and concern for their loved ones still in Afghanistan. For most of our sources, we have included only their first name and very limited details of their work in Afghanistan. For photos, we had discussions with families on what felt best for them and their safety.

We know the power of the internet. In past Seattle Times coverage, we’ve heard reports of a story reaching a family member on the other side of the globe in a matter of hours or days.

This is why there are very few photos of our Afghan sources. Dr. Fatema Shuja Rasuli was the one exception, and she made that decision because many of her relatives already have left the country.

“I am not afraid,” she says.

We spent more than a year on this project, watching life unfold at the Federal Way hotel and listening to the stories and memories guests brought with them. One young man was weeks away from receiving his college degree in Afghanistan, his software development dream interrupted. In a birthing class, we heard mothers share concerns that their kids would forget their culture and the places they came from.

We also heard from staff members born in the United States. Many said that working on this program, even though it was temporary, had great impact on them.

“A lot of us are working on building it and making it so beautiful,” says Jimmy Settle, who worked at both hotels. “As soon as we started building the sand castle, we knew the tide was going to come in and wash it away.”

But they built it all the same.