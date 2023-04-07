Editor’s note: Pacific NW magazine’s weekly Backstory provides a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the writer’s process or an extra tidbit that accompanies our Mainstory.

TWO THINGS PARTICULARLY drew me to the life and times of Seattle radio personality Danny Bonaduce.

The first was, broadly speaking, nostalgic. I was confined at an English seaside boarding school in the early 1970s, and frankly, the laughs were thin. No need to dwell on the details, but in general, the place wasn’t known for its spirit of freewheeling social adventure. It was as if both the school itself and the surrounding area had somehow managed to slip through a crack in the space-time continuum, to lie not so much indifferent as oblivious to the march of 1970s progress. “Antiquated” might be the word.

Bolted to the back of our assembly room, however, was a boxy, black-and-white TV set, which we could watch for a strictly rationed half-hour each evening. Looking at my old diary, I see that we went back for our long autumn term — or fall trimester — on Thursday, Sept. 16, 1971. Just 24 hours later, I had my first encounter with an imported American musical sitcom called “The Partridge Family.”

Yes, it was shlocky, even by teatime-TV standards, with its slightly weird premise of a widowed mother of five heading off with her young Von Trapp-like family on a psychedelic bus tour of the nation’s concert halls. But whatever else you could say about the show, it seemed to us that it had the all-important American spirit, a combination of absurdity and flamboyance and originality that, looking back on it, pretty much set the tone for the ’70s as a whole.

The other thing it had was Danny Bonaduce.

Like me, Bonaduce — or “Danny Partridge,” as he was cleverly disguised — played a musical instrument, badly. He was the family’s class clown and financial dreamer, both of which rang a bell. And he was about my age. His fictional big brother and big sister, played by David Cassidy and Susan Dey, might have been the show’s heartthrobs, but for me, the wisecracking Danny was always the main point of interest. Maybe he was simply the sort of self-confident All-American type you have to be a foreigner to appreciate.

Bonaduce’s other appeal is, of course, the roller-coaster ride of his career as a whole. Perhaps it was when he found himself living in his car in an alley off Hollywood Boulevard that he hit bottom, or perhaps it was when he was arrested attempting to buy drugs while in Florida as the host of an anti-drug campaign.

Either way, Bonaduce seemed trapped in a sordid Hollywood cliché about a life and a career gone off the rails. Yet, against all odds, he’s carved out one of its most compelling narratives about the possibility of redemption. Today, Bonaduce is sober, happy and a hugely popular Seattle radio morning-show host. It’s a second act to his life every bit as dramatic as the first one.