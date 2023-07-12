Photographer: Jon Andreessen

Photo taken: May 18, at Waldport, Ore.

Photographer’s description: “Camping on the Oregon Coast in Waldport, Ore. Flew my drone up around golden hour and caught this photo of the waves and their golden crests.”

Critique: “As many PNW-ers can attest, it’s hard to beat golden hour on the Oregon Coast, and you’ve illustrated that excellently here. The backlit breakers crashing into their own shadows as they approach the beach are mesmerizing. I like the vertical crop, too, which reminds us that the ocean and the continent both go their separate ways. Supercool perspective here. Thanks for thinking of Reader’s Lens!”

