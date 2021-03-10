Photographer: Alisa McFeron
Photo taken: Dec. 22, 2020, at Lake Ballinger Park in Lake Forest Park
Photographer’s description: “Photo taken of Hannah (age 3) on an early morning stroll of Lake Ballinger Park after heavy rains flooded the park. Taken on an iPhone SE.”
Critique: “During the pandemic, I’ve made it a point to try to select images that offer a sense of calm or peace, and this fits the bill. I love how the little girl is right where the reflection of the sun would be. The ripples in the water add a nice touch of dynamism to an otherwise still and gorgeous morning. Thanks for sharing! “
Below is a gallery of previous Reader's Lens picks.
