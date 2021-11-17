Photographer: Gary Nichols

Photo taken: Sept. 7, 2021, in Bellingham

Photographer’s description: “Hummingbird enjoying late-summer blossoms on my deck. Shot with Sony 70/350 mm lens at 93 mm, f6.3, 1/400.”

Critique: “What a magnificent use of shadow to accentuate the highlights and pops of color in this photo. The stalk of green on the left acts as a nice border that nudges us back to the center, where the flowers are perfectly exposed and sharp. I think my favorite part about this photo is the sunlight shining off the hummingbird’s beak. Thanks for sharing this with our readers, as I’m sure it will be appreciated amid these ever-shortening days of autumn.”

